The Traitors UK series 3 wishlist – We want more twists, less traitors, and no celebrities

The Traitors UK is arguably one of the best shows on TV at the moment, and a third season is on the way.

Following on from the success of the first two series, here’s our wishlist for series three, whenever it graces our TV screens.

The Traitors is coming back for another series (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors UK season 3 wishlist: Missions to mean more

Let’s be honest here, viewers tune in to The Traitors to see who will turn up at breakfast and who will get banished at the round table.

The missions are the bits where you can check your phone and see what people are saying on Twitter. Let’s change that.

Give us more missions like Diane’s funeral, where it played a huge part in ousting a traitor. Personally, I’m not fussed watching the contestants play hopscotch across a lake with handfuls of gold. I want to see faithfuls growing suspicious of traitors due to how they’re playing in the missions. I want to see traitors sabotaging faithfuls attempts at winning money.

Give us missions that directly allow the traitors to deceive the faithfuls, or faithfuls to sniff out the traitors!

Give us more scenes like this (Credit: BBC)

More twists

If the whole poisoned chalice episode wasn’t enough of a twist, finding out that the poison hadn’t worked instantaneously was an even bigger one!

Seeing the traitors thrown for once at breakfast when they clocked Diane at the table was brilliant television.

Give us more instances where there’s a twist to the traitors murdering sprees. Rattle them.

Let the faithfuls think they’ve banished a traitor, only for them to make a return – and no one knows whose side they’re on.

Give us more twists, Claudia! Pull the rug from out under our feet every single episode!

Ross was recruited recently (Credit: BBC)

Restrict the Traitors to just one recruitment

The traitors have had a bit of an advantage in this series, thanks to the fact that they’ve been allowed to recruit three times.

There’s never been less than two traitors at one time this year. After Miles fell, Andrew was recruited. After Paul was banished, Ross was recruited.

Whilst it does make it interesting watching a faithful suddenly become a traitor, it does put the faithful at even more of a disadvantage.

Maybe in series three, the traitors should only be allowed to recruit once during the series. And if their offer to join the dark side is rejected, then that’s it. Or maybe, they should only be allowed to recruit when they’re down to one.

It would be so interesting to watch the faithfuls banish all the traitors, then turn on each other, thinking that there are still traitors hidden amongst them. The mind games, backstabbing, and paranoia would make amazing television.

Ekin-Su is taking part in the US version of The Traitors (Credit: Peacock)

No celebrities

Yes, the US version is doing it, sort of, but that doesn’t mean the UK version needs to do the same.

One of the best things about The Traitors is the fact that we don’t know who these people are. They’re all strangers to us and to each other (well, not always), so we don’t know what they’re capable of.

I have no interest in watching a bunch of minor celebrities turn against each other and argue. That’s what Celebrity Big Brother is for.

I wouldn’t say no to an All-Stars version of the show at some point though. Maybe in a few years…

The Traitors works so well as it is (Credit: BBC)

Don’t change too much

The main thing on our wishlist is that the BBC doesn’t change too much when it comes to the format of The Traitors series 3.

The show works amazingly well just as it is. A few tweaks here and there to heighten the drama even more might be good, but overall, the show works brilliantly.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

More episodes would be nice though. 12 just isn’t enough! We want more!

