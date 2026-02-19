‘Absolutely ridiculous!’ Complaints pour in as The Summit viewers blast ITV over ‘terrible move’

The Summit viewers were left unimpressed during the latest episode after the remaining contestants were given letters from home, despite being just four episodes into the competition.

Last Tuesday (February 10), the new adventure series, hosted by Ben Shephard, made its debut on ITV. The format follows 14 strangers as they attempt to trek across the harsh and unpredictable mountains of New Zealand.

Over the course of 14 days, the group must complete gruelling physical challenges while also navigating strategic decisions that could see their fellow contestants sent home. If they manage to reach the summit in time, they’ll compete to split a prize fund worth up to £200,000.

Each episode forces them to make tough choices — including voting players out — all while battling exhaustion, altitude and mounting tension within the group.

The contestants received their letters from home on The Summit (Credit: ITV)

The Summit on ITV

At the beginning of last night’s episode (February 18), Tyra became the latest contestant to be eliminated from the competition.

Following the tense departure, the remaining trekkers arrived at a new campsite where they were met with a surprise. They received personal letters from their loved ones, designed to “warm their hearts” and give them renewed strength for the climb ahead.

The reaction was instant. Several contestants were visibly emotional as they opened their envelopes and read messages from home.

Tara received a heartfelt letter from her son along with photographs of her two cats. This prompted tears as she spoke about missing her family.

Dockers — who has previously been branded a bully by some viewers — also broke down after hearing a message from his two sons, revealing a softer and more vulnerable side.

As more contestants shared their letters aloud, the camp quickly turned into an emotional scene filled with tears and declarations of love.

However, while the moment was clearly meaningful for those involved, many viewers watching at home felt it was premature, arguing the group had only been away for a matter of days.

Dockers was emotional when hearing his letter (Credit: ITV)

Complaints poured in

“[Bleep]y move by #ITV to wring every ounce of emotion from the group by getting them to read personal family letters out loud to the group,” one user complained on X.

“FFS, they have only been away for a week and they are reading letters from home. Absolutely ridiculous,” another viewer wrote.

“Just been saying it’s the same in I’m a Celeb and Love Island. Ridiculous!” a third remarked.

“Oh no. We’re back to the ‘I’m A Celeb’ pics from home,” a fourth added.

Meanwhile, a fifth questioned: “[They’re] kidding, aren’t they?”

Read more: Shocking reason Ben Shephard’s The Summit was forced to stop filming: ‘We were definitely terrorised’

The Summit returns on ITV next Tuesday, February 24, at 9p

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page. We want to hear your thoughts!