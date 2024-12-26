Luke Treadaway, star of The Serial Killer’s Wife – which airs tonight (Boxing Day) – once paid tribute to “special” co-star Bob the Cat who sadly passed away.

The star, 40, whose brother is fellow actor Harry Treadaway, opened up about his co-star’s death during an interview back in 2020.

Luke and Bob in A Street Cat Named Bob (Credit: YouTube)

The Serial Killer’s Wife star Luke Treadaway on co-star’s death

In 2016, Luke starred in a movie called A Street Cat Named Bob.

The movie follows Luke’s character, James, who is a homeless, former heroin addict, as he moves into a council house. His life begins to change when he adopts a cat named Bob, who follows him around everywhere.

The film is based on a true story, and the cat, Bob, is actually played by the real-life cat of the real-life James, who Luke portrayed in the movie.

Together, Bob and Luke filmed two movies – A Street Cat Named Bob, and A Gift From Bob, a Christmas-themed sequel that was released in 2020.

However, sadly, shortly before the release of the film’s sequel, Bob passed away following a car accident.

In a 2020 interview with The Big Issue, Luke opened up about Bob’s death.

Bob the Cat died in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m just heartbroken’

Speaking to the publication, Luke said: “I’m just heartbroken for James. Street Cat Bob had such a special spirit.

“You don’t see that kind of close relationship very often – whether it is between two humans or a human and an animal. And beautiful Bob played such a massive part in helping James to move forward positively with his life. It’s heartbreaking,” he then continued.

“I called James up straight away when I heard. And I’ve spoken to him a few times since. James is trying to be positive and remember the amazingly positive part that Bob played in his life. That shows such strength, I think,” he then added.

Luke paid tribute to Bob (Credit: SplashNews.com)

There’s no one like Bob

Luke also paid tribute to Bob the Cat during an interview with the Metro that same year.

“It was really, really, really sad to hear news about Bob passing away earlier this year. It’s with a very heavy heart that you watch this now or think about him again now,” he said.

“At the same time, what a glorious and unique way to capture one cat’s life here on this planet for a few years and then two films,” he then continued.

“I think never has been a cat walked on this earth without so much artwork and creative things coming from its life,” he then added.

The Serial Killer's Wife airs tonight (Boxing Day) at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

