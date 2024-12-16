Holliday Grainger and boyfriend Harry Treadaway welcomed twins together in 2021—and at the time, they also undertook a massive life upheaval.

Here’s an inside look at the Strike star’s family life alongside actor boyfriend Harry…

Harry and Holliday have been together since 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holliday Grainger kept boyfriend pretty private for nine years

Holliday, 36, and boyfriend Harry have been together for almost 10 years now. Their romance began in 2015; however, they have kept it pretty private over the past nine years.

Harry is a well-known face on British TV, having appeared in several TV shows over the years. Some of his biggest roles include playing Victor Frankenstein in Penny Dreadful, Roddy Llewellyn in The Crown, Narek in Star Trek: Picard, and Brady Hartsfield in Mr Mercedes.

His identical twin Luke, meanwhile, is also an actor. He has appeared in the likes of A Street Cat Named Bob, Attack the Block, and Lockwood & Co.

Holliday has had a hugely successful acting career so far too, and is the co-lead of the Strike series on BBC One. The new series of the show, Ink Black Heart, starts on BBC One tonight (December 16).

She has also featured in The Capture, Patrick Melrose, Merlin and Robin Hood over the years.

Couple welcomed twins in 2021

In 2021, Holliday and Harry welcomed twins. The private couple’s happy news was revealed in 2021 when they were spotted out and about with their newborns.

The twins got a lot of admiring comments from groups of old ladies.

Holliday’s pregnancy was revealed, after her TV series at the time, The Capture, was put on hold. However, it was only when the couple were spotted out carrying two babies that it was confirmed she’d had twins.

A source spoke to the MailOnline at the time about the adorable family outing.

“It was a lovely, happy family outing. Even though both of the actors are on our TV screens all the time, no one paid them the slightest bit of attention. But the twins got a lot of admiring comments from groups of old ladies. Mum and Dad seemed delighted by that,” they said.

The couple moved to Devon in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Moving hundreds of miles away

Whilst Holliday was pregnant with twins, the couple undertook a major life upheaval.

Before she fell pregnant, the starry couple lived in London. However, when they found out that Holliday was pregnant in 2020, they decided to move to Devon.

In 2022, they were spotted out on a walk along the beach with their twins.

“They were a very happy family enjoying a morning on an almost empty beach. Both were talking to the children, who were giggling in return,” a source told the MailOnline of their outing at Hope Cove.

Catch Holliday in Strike: The Ink Black Heart, which will air on Monday, December 16 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

