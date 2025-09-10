The Rumour on Channel 5: Inside ‘enthralling’ new thriller with Rachel Shenton and Joanne Whalley

The Rumour is coming soon to Channel 5 – and it promises to be another of the jaw-dropping, twist-filled thrillers that the broadcaster has become famous for…

If you enjoyed series such as Robson Green’s The Game, and Jill Halfpenny’s The Feud, then this one will be for you. Expect a gripping plot, with sprinkles of incredulity.

And, like The Au Pair, which aired in March 2025, there’s a legendary actor joining the cast too. Here’s everything you need to know about The Rumour coming soon to Channel 5, including plot, cast, start date, and number of episodes.

Emily Atack stars in the new thriller The Rumour [Credit: Channel 5]

What’s the plot of The Rumour on Channel 5?

The Rumour introduces the character of Joanna, who moves to the quiet town of Flinstead with her young son, Alfie. It’s a fresh start in a place that promises peace… But beneath its quiet surface lies something more sinister.

A synopsis tells us: “When she discovers a chilling rumour about a convicted child killer hiding in plain sight, Joanna seizes the chance to bond with the local mums by sharing it. However, she unknowingly unleashes a wave of paranoia and suspicion.

“As whispers grow louder and tensions rise, Joanna is swept into a dangerous spiral of secrets and blame. With trust eroding and fear spreading like wildfire, she begins to question not only the town’s past but her own instincts.”

Who can Joanna trust? And what will it cost her to find the truth?

The Rumour on Channel 5 promises to be a “gripping exploration of how fear and curiosity can take root and how a single whisper can shatter everything”.

Is it based on a book?

The story is actually based on the Sunday Times bestselling book by Lesley Kara. The book of the same name was first published in 2019.

Girl on the Train author Paula Hawkins described it as a “chilling tale of paranoia, suspicion and accusation”. She added that the plot will keep you “guessing until the final page”.

The description says: “Sally McGowan was just 10 years old when she stabbed little Robbie Harris to death forty-eight years ago – no photos of her exist since her release as a young woman.

“So who is the supposedly reformed killer who now lives among them? How dangerous can one rumour become? And how far will Joanna go to protect her loved ones from harm, when she realises what it is she’s unleashed?”

Amandaland actor Samuel Anderson in The Rumour [Credit: Channel 5]

Who’s in the cast of the new thriller?

Rachel Shenton plays Joanna in the cast of The Rumour on Channel 5. Of course, she recently starred in the Channel 5 thriller For Her Sins opposite Jo Joyner. She is probably best known for playing Helen Herriot in the period drama All Creatures Great & Small, but she made her name as Mitzeee Minniver in E4 soap Hollyoaks.

Legendary Hollywood actress Joanna Whalley also stars in the cast. Although she’s British, she’s known for breaking Hollywood in films such as Willow, where she starred alongside her future husband Val Kilmer. She famously played Christine Keeler in the 1989 film Scandal, based on the Profumo Scandal of 1963. Her TV appearances have included playing Princess Sophie Grimaldi in Gossip Girl, Vanozza Cattaneo in The Borgias, and Leonora in Carnival Row.

Samuel Anderson portrays Michael in the cast. He recently played Mal in Amandaland, and was previously known for his role as Fingers in Gavin & Stacey, William in Another Life, and Daniel in Trollied. Doctor Who fans will recognise him as Danny Pink.

Emily Atack will also star in The Rumour. The actress and comedienne is the star of Rivals, The Inbetweeners, and Almost Never. She’s also had her own sketch show, was a team captain on Celebrity Juice, and a contestant on I’m A Celebrity…

Motherland’s Ellie Haddington, Unforgotten’s Lucy Speed, A Small Light’s Liza Sadovy, and Silent Witness’ Carryl Thomas also star. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Trigger Point‘s Tamzin Griffin, Andor’s Alex Waldmann, and The Most’s Okezie Morro.

Hollywood legend Joanne Whalley leads the cast of The Rumour [Credit: Channel 5]

When’s the start date? How can I watch it?

The brand-new thriller The Rumour is coming to Channel 5 this autumn.

Channel 5 has now released an exact date, which is Wednesday, September 10, at 9pm. The first three episodes will air consecutive nights that first week. The following episodes will follow the week after.

Episodes 4 and 5 are confirmed to air on Wednesday, September 17, and Thursday 18, at 9pm.

How many episodes is The Rumour on Channel 5?

The Rumour on Channel 5 will be five episodes of 50 minutes each.

This time, the broadcaster will NOT be dropping the series as a boxset for binging purposes…

The Rumour starts on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 9pm on Channel 5.