The Piano viewers were left blown away by a performer’s story and performance during last night’s episode (Sunday, April 13).

The hit show returned for a third series on Channel 4 yesterday – and it had viewers reaching for the tissues once again…

Dinner lady Maria was on the show last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Maria impressed on The Piano last night

Last night, during the series 3 premiere of The Piano, viewers met Maria, a dinner lady who worked at a music academy.

While at Liverpool Street station in London, Claudia Winkleman met Maria. Maria explained that she used to “sneak off” during work and go and play on the pianos at the academy.

“Never had piano lessons as I always thought they were too expensive,” she said. “I would serve kids, and after the cleaning, I would think ‘I’ve got a bit of time’. Not that you should, but I would. I’d sneak down there and play the pianos.”

She went on to say that she lives with her mum and is her carer.

Maria blew the audience away (Credit: Channel 4)

‘You were brilliant’

The dinner lady then went on to explain that she doesn’t have much time for herself as she is “very busy” with work and caring for her mum.

“It helps you concentrate on other things, rather than thinking about things, you know, what could have been and all that sort of stuff,” she said.

I just wish she was here to see me play.

Sitting down at the piano, Maria then gave a beautiful rendition of Class 1984 by Timothy Van Patten.

“You were brilliant!” Claudia gushed as the crowd applauded.

Afterwards, a tearful Maria dedicated the performance to her mum, who hadn’t been able to travel to watch her play that day. “I just wish she was here to see me play,” she said.

Viewers were loving Maria (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans go wild for Maria’s performance

Fans were left inspired and emotional over Maria’s performance and story during last night’s show.

“A dinner lady in the music academy who couldn’t afford piano lessons so would sneak off to learn and play whenever she could, while also a carer for her mum. Magical. I want to write the screenplay immediately,” one viewer wrote on X.

“Maria and her mum. I’m welling up!” another said. “Maria is what this show is made for. That meant EVERYTHING to her. I hope she gets chosen,” a third wrote.

“This is genuinely heartwarming TV!” another fan gushed. “Oh Maria, you were amazing. I wanted to give you a hug,” a fifth said.

The Piano continues on Sunday (April 20) at 9pm on Channel 4.

