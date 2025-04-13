Claudia Winkleman on meeting the ‘love of her life’ after she and husband welcomed new addition to family

Claudia Winkleman previously shared her joy after she and her husband welcomed a new addition to the family who she’s totally “in love with”.

The TV legend, 53, has been a staple on screens for over three decades. From stints on The Traitors to The Piano – which returns tonight (April 13) – Claudia has remained booked and busy over the years.

But when she’s not fronting hit shows, the TV star can be found in her London home with her husband Kris Thykier and their three children – Jake, Matilda and Arthur.

And earlier this year, Claudia revealed she had welcomed a new addition to her family: a pet dog.

The Strictly host welcomed a new pooch to her family earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Claudia Winkleman and husband get a dog

Back in January, Claudia appeared on Kathy Burke’s podcast, Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake.

The Strictly host revealed that following her kids flying the nest, she and husband Kris got a dog – who she described as the “love of my life”.

Claudia said: “So I’ve recently got a dog, who I am in love with. I mean, I’m gonna bore you till your ears bleed.

“The two [children] have left home; I didn’t know what to do. I thought I might steal a baby, so instead, I got a dog who I treat like…I mean, I don’t put him in clothes but I didn’t know.”

Claudia said she’s ‘in love’ with the dog (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Claudia gushes over ‘love of her life’

Claudia went on to note how owning a pooch is a first for her – but she is loving being a dog mum to the Cavalier King Charles spaniel.

“I’ve never had a dog before or any form of animal, but this little dog, who I open his mouth and insert my tongue. I do,” she quipped.

Claudia added: “Anyway, so I love Skip, love of my life. I look for toys for him; I stroke his ears. Sometimes, I’ve been known to sing him a lullaby. My husband was like: ‘This is too much.'”

Claudia Winkleman and husband Kris

Claudia married her film producer husband Kris Thykier in 2000.

In a previous interview with Red magazine, she revealed they don’t have any “rules” in their marriage.

“All I know is that you can have a different marriage with the same man. I think it’s also about growing older and being cosy. Working too hard puts a strain on – but we’re still working hard now,” she said.

“We don’t have rules, but we look after each other more. So whoever comes home first normally makes the dinner. It’s just about being nice to each other.”

Watch Claudia on The Piano on Sunday (April 13) at 9pm on Channel 4.

