Earlier this year, Claudia Winkleman offered an intimate glimpse into her Sundays and, spoiler alert, it doesn’t include live recording a certain results show.

Instead, far from the glitz and glamour associated with television personalities, Claudia – presenting a new episode of Strictly this Sunday (October 6) – loves her Sundays for the ordinary moments that bring her close to her husband, Kris Thykier, and their children.

Claudia Winkleman revealed that she’s ‘obsessed’ with bridge – and her husband is too! (Credit: Cover Images)

Claudia Winkleman loves her Sundays with husband Kris

Asked by The Guardian if she “loved or hated” Sundays, Claudia declared that she “loves” them.

From the early morning routines involving her “collection of offspring” – Jake, 20, Matilda, 17, and Arthur, 12 – and feeding the family rabbit, to discussions over homework, the day starts in a way many families will find familiar.

She went on to reveal her aversion to the gym and her love for simple pleasures including dim sum and roast chicken.

‘My fantasy is to tour the country’

However, the real magic of her Sundays happens around the card table.

“My husband and I are obsessed with bridge. My fantasy is to tour the country playing competitions in matching tank tops,” she quipped.

But it’s not all smooth sailing in the household, especially when training for the tour becomes a little too competitive.

“There’s no phones at the table. I’m a harridan when it comes to tech. I need to be less competitive. The 12 year old might cry, but he’s got to be more careful about his bidding.”

Claudia and Kris have been married for more than two decades (Credit: Splash News)

Evenings consist of the family deliberating over their movie selection.

However, Claudia revealed that they typically settle on animations or classics free from “people doing kissing” much to the relief of their youngest. Good job too Claude, after his earlier tears!

As the day closes with Claudia retreating to bed by 8.30pm, she quipped: “I did warn you that it’s the most boring Sunday you’ve ever come across, but it’s my Sunday and I’m delighted for it.”

