Viewers watching The One Show last night (May 27) were left divided over its star-studded guests.

The BBC talk show returned on Tuesday evening with JLS singer JB Gill and seasoned presenter Lauren Laverne as hosts. Joining them on the green couch was TV star Alison Hammond, music legend Lionel Richie, and Hollywood actor Rachel Zegler, who recently starred in Disney’s remake of Snow White.

Iconic comedian Lenny Henry also featured during another segment.

Lauren and JB hosted Tuesday evening’s show (Credit: BBC)

BBC The One Show viewers ‘switch off’

However, despite a range of credible names, fans were not impressed by the lineup.

“Alison Hammond, Lenny Henry? On tonight? Won’t be watching that [bleep] then,” one user wrote on X.

“Alison Hammond back on #TheOneShow again tonight, there’s literally no escape from her, and of course unfunny Lenny Henry is her comedy hero ffs,” another person shared.

“Is that what passes as entertainment now, Alison Hammond walking through the town with Lenny Henry and a few sheep, so now she appears and everybody uproariously laughs, dear god what utter [bleep],” a third remarked.

“Why are the dumbest people on TV so often?” a fourth asked.

“The woman who ruined Snow White,” a fifth viewer said.

“Which one of her many shows is loudmouth over-exposed Alison Hammond promoting now. No thanks,” a sixth fan wrote.

Lionel Richie, Rachel Zegler and Alison Hammond appeared on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

‘Loved this episode’

On the other hand, many viewers came to the show’s defense.

“I bloody hate it when people criticise absolute legends who have brought us so much pleasure over the years. Watch the making of USA for Africa doc. #LionelRichie is such a great guy,” one user said.

“Love Lionel Ritchie!” another shared.

“Loved this episode,” a third stated.

“Great show. Alison was funny. Lionel was amazing. So were the presenters. That is all I have to say,” a fourth expressed.

“Alison looks fabulous,” a fifth shared.

