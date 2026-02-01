The Night Manager’s Noah Jupe – aka Danny Roper – has a famous soap star mum!

Noah Jupe returns as Daniel ‘Danny’ Roper in The Night Manager finale this week, reminding viewers once again just how impressive his career already is.

At only 20 years old, Noah has spent a decade on screen. Viewers will remember him as the quietly brilliant child star from A Quiet Place, and since then he has built a body of work most actors twice his age would envy.

Some might point to his showbusiness upbringing, with both parents working in the industry. But whatever you think about the nepo-baby debate, Jupe backs it up with genuine talent.

Here’s everything you need to know about Noah Jupe, who plays Danny Roper in The Night Manager series 2.

Young actor Noah Jupe as Daniel ‘Danny’ Roper in The Night Manager series 2 (Credit: BBC One)

Noah Jupe returns as Danny Roper on The Night Manager

As The Night Manager makes its long-awaited return, several original cast members step back into familiar roles – including Noah Jupe. He first played Daniel ‘Danny’ Roper in 2016 at just 11 years old, in a performance that launched him into the spotlight.

Danny played a crucial role in the story. He was the son of arms dealer Richard Roper, who appeared to meet a fitting end in The Night Manager series 1 finale.

In series 2, viewers meet Danny again, now back in the UK and very different from the boy they once knew. His father is gone, and the weight of that loss has reshaped him.

Speaking about Danny’s emotional state, Noah said: “Daniel has this constant question looming over him [about his dad] and a shadow of grief that has taken its toll. He’s negative and cynical and having a tough time growing up and trying to work out who he is, due to the absence of his father.”

Noah Jupe ‘owes a lot of his career to The Night Manager’

Reflecting on returning to the role after nine years, Noah said: “It’s a dream and has been so much fun. Season one was one of my earliest memories of being on a set, and I owe a lot of my career to The Night Manager. So to come back and step into the shoes of Danny again is an absolute gift. I was chuffed about it.”

He also praised co-star Tom Hiddleston, saying: “Tom is such a special actor. I really looked up to him, and still do – both mentally and physically (he’s a tall guy.) It has been a pleasure to work with Tom again.”

Micheal Douglas and Noah Jupe as Benjamin Franklin and Temple Franklin in Franklin (Credit: AppleTV+)

Why is The Night Manager star Noah Jupe so famous?

Noah Jupe has barely stepped away from the spotlight since childhood, landing major roles from the age of 10 in some of the decade’s biggest TV shows and films.

He made his TV debut in Penny Dreadful in 2015, followed by a role in A Song for Jenny opposite Emily Watson, which explored the aftermath of the July 7, 2005 London bombings.

After a brief appearance in Downton Abbey, Noah secured the role of Daniel Roper in The Night Manager, one of the most acclaimed dramas of 2016. From there, he moved into films including The Last Dragonslayer, Suburbicon, Wonder, My Pretty Pony, and The Titan.

In 2018, he took on the breakout role of Marcus Abbott in A Quiet Place. He later starred opposite Hugh Grant in The Undoing, played Temple Franklin in Franklin, and appeared as Seth Schwartz in The Lake – sharing the screen with Nicole Kidman, Michael Douglas, Emily Blunt, and Natalie Portman before turning 20.

Is Noah Jupe the boy in A Quiet Place?

Yes – Noah Jupe played Marcus Abbott in A Quiet Place and reprised the role in A Quiet Place Part II.

He starred as the son of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, delivering a performance that captured fear, vulnerability, and resilience. Since then, he has appeared in Holmes & Watson, Honey Boy – where he led the cast as a young Shia LaBeouf – Le Mans ’66, No Sudden Move, and Dreamin’ Wild.

He also appeared in Ian Brown’s music video From Chaos to Harmony in 2019.

Noah Jupe, on the right, and brother Jacobi Jupe (front) attending the New York special screening of Hamnet (Credit: CoverImages)

What is The Night Manager actor Noah Jupe doing now?

Noah shows no signs of slowing down. In 2025 alone, he appeared in three films, including one already tipped for awards recognition.

He played Andy Dyer in & Sons, appeared in The Carpenter’s Son alongside Nicolas Cage, and starred as Hamlet in Hamnet, a performance that earned widespread critical praise.

Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s novel, Hamnet reimagines Shakespeare’s marriage after the death of his son. Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal play Noah’s on-screen parents, and critics have described the film as “moving”, “sublime”, and “devastating”.

In 2026, Noah continues filming the TV series Engleby, along with the films Morning, Play Dead, Psyche, and The Death of Robin Hood.

Noah Jupe as Romeo in Romeo and Juliet

In 2026, Noah makes his stage debut as Romeo in the West End production of Romeo and Juliet, opposite Sadie Sink as Juliet.

The production runs from March to June 2026 at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre.

Discussing the role, Noah said: “Theatre is something I’ve always been intrigued by. It seems like such a challenging and rewarding experience for an actor. So I was very excited to hear about this project. The combination of Romeo, [director] Rob Icke, and Sadie is an opportunity you simply cannot turn down.”

Noah Jupe as Marcus Abbott in A Quiet Place (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Is Jacobi Jupe related to Noah Jupe?

Yes – Jacobi Jupe is Noah’s younger brother, and he is also building a strong acting career. He appears alongside Noah in Hamnet as the title character.

Now 12, Jacobi has appeared in Britannia, Tom Jones, Peter Pan & Wendy, and the AppleTV+ series Before.

What is Noah Jupe’s real name?

Noah Jupe was born Noah Casford Jupe.

He uses his father Chris Jupe’s surname, while his mother, actress Katy Cavanagh, also goes by Katy Cavanagh-Jupe.

Noah Jupe and his soap actress mum Katy Cavanagh at the premiere of Honey Boy in Los Angeles (Credit: Shutterstock)

Who are Noah Jupe’s famous parents? Is he a nepo-baby?

Noah grew up in a showbusiness household. His father Chris Jupe works as a filmmaker and has produced several of Noah’s projects, including & Sons and the upcoming film Psyche, written by Noah’s mother.

Katy Cavanagh is best known for playing Julie Carp in Coronation Street, along with roles in Not Going Out, Midsomer Murders, Doctors, and Birds of a Feather.

Chris and Katy have three children – Noah, daughter Jemima, and youngest son Jacobi.

Who is his girlfriend?

Noah Jupe keeps his private life out of the spotlight.

In 2023, he was linked to actress Nico Parker after they were seen together in London, but neither confirmed a relationship.

Where is The Night Manager star Noah Jupe from, and how old is he?

Noah Jupe was born on February 25, 2005, in Islington, London.

He is currently 20 years old.

The Night Manager starts on New Year’s Day 2026 at 9.05pm on BBC One.