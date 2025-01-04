At the beginning of the new series of The Masked Singer UK tonight (January 4), Giant Joel was unmasked and revealed to be Mo Farah.

The character, which is a larger-than-life doppelganger of host Joel Dommett, was introduced to viewers during the Christmas special last week. However, their identity was finally unveiled.

Shane Ritchie, Sam Thompson, Mo Farah, and Rylan Clark were some of the many names that viewers guessed were underneath the large head.

Following the Christmas special, Giant Joel was unmasked at the beginning of the episode (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer UK: Giant Joel unveiled as Mo Farah

After making fans wait over a week to find out their real identity, Giant Joel was revealed to be Olympic gold medalist Mo.

With the panel suggesting a different name each for Giant Joel, detective Jonathan Ross was correct in his guess.

Following his unmasking, Mo performed a rendition of Lionel Richie’s hit Hello. Before the first ad break, he joined the panelists for the rest of the episode in trying to figure out who this year’s new characters could be.

Olympic champion Mo was unveiled as Giant Joel (Credit: ITV)

‘I knew it!’

According to viewers, correctly identifying Giant Joel’s identity was no struggle.

“I knew giant Joel was Mo Farah! His voice is so distinctive. I bet it’s the only one I get right all series!” one user wrote on X.

“I guessed Sir Mo. His voice is unmistakable,” another person shared.

“I knew it that Giant Joel is Mo Farah!” a third remarked.

“Who the heck hadn’t worked out it was Mo Farah anyway? If he speaks like Mo Farah, then it’s Mo Farah!” a fourth remarked.

“I was thinking was Joel is Mo Farah,” a fifth viewer shared.

