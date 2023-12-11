The Masked Singer 2024: Everything we know so far!: ‘It’s amazing to be back’

The Masked Singer will be back on (Saturday, December 30) and the new batch of costumed contestants have been revealed.

A total of 12 celebrities will compete dressed in a range of entertaining costumes. The ITV show will be hosted by Joel Dommett with returning celebrity panellists Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross.

The judges revealed their excitement for the new series of The Masked Singer

Speaking about presenting The Masked Singer, host Joel Dommett admitted he was very excited about this series.

He said: “I feel like it’s all so joyous and fun. I am viewing it all in an entirely different way. I think that’s what happens when you have children anyway. The fact that kids in the audience love it so much, I think it puts that entirely into a new context for me and I just love being a part of it.”

Charlie Simpson won the last series dressed as Rhino (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Jonathan Ross said that he predicted that either UK celebrities or Americans might take part in the show this year.

“Yes! I write a big long list of people who I think, conceivably, are either UK celebrities or Americans. Or people who are in the UK might do the show and I might make another list of people who I think absolutely wouldn’t do it, because on the one hand, you never know, and on the other hand it is good to guess an outrageous name.”

Rita Ora admitted that “it’s amazing to be back.” She added: “I love being with everyone, we have so much fun together.”

Meanwhile, comedian Mo Gilligan gushed at how The Masked Singer won a BAFTA, he added: “I think it’s amazing. The Masked Singer has its place on Saturday night TV with this award behind it. It’s just incredible.”

“I’ve been looking through all the celebrity magazines to see who’s around at the moment. I’ve been doing my homework!” Davina McCall added.

The Masked Singer’s characters have been revealed for the new series (Credit: ITV)

Meet the Masked Singers…

Let’s take a look at the new characters who have given their first clue to their identities…

Owl

Owl said: “I just want to have fun!” They are a real hoot.

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea said: “My favourite thing about becoming Bubble Tea is just being able to be really playful.”

Piranha

Piranha said: “Everything about this show is completely surreal.”

Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower said: “I’m a huge fan of the show, it was a blast.”

Airfryer

Air Fryer said: “Being on The Masked Singer is petrifying and freeing all at the same time.”

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar said: “I’m Chicken Caesar! It’s great to be here.”

Maypole

“Keeping it secret actually hasn’t been that hard for me. I’ve decided to just hide in plain sight!” said Maypole.

The Masked Singer will showcase a new batch of secret celebrities (Credit: ITV)

Weather

Weather said: “You know the weather is very unpredictable.”

Dippy Egg

Dippy Egg said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Cricket

Cricket said: “I like the fun content of The Masked Singer, I could be creative!”

Rat

Rat said: “The nerves I had for The Masked Singer are the worst nerves I’ve had in my entire life.”

Bigfoot

Bigfoot said: “Bigfoot just wants to have a good time and for the audience to have a good time!”

The Masked Singer starts on Saturday 30th December at 7 pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

