The Lady soundtrack packs in iconic songs – and one has a direct link to the royal family

The Lady, ITV’s drama about Jane Andrews, comes with a soundtrack that’s as bold as its story – including a theme every football fan will instantly recognise.

The four-part series follows Andrews (played by Mia McKenna-Bruce), who swaps retail life for Buckingham Palace when she becomes a dresser to Sarah Ferguson, portrayed by Natalie Dormer.

It charts her rapid ascent into royal circles – and her devastating fall, culminating in her conviction for the murder of Tom Cressman.

Its music choices are very intentional – and there’s more than a few songs in The Lady that you’ll recognise.

Why football fans will clock The Lady soundtrack instantly

Early in episode 1, as Andrews steps into palace life, we hear ‘Zadok the Priest’.

If it sounds familiar, that’s because it directly inspired the UEFA Champions League anthem.

In 1992, composer Tony Britten used George Frideric Handel’s original coronation anthem as the blueprint for the competition’s now-iconic theme.

Handel wrote ‘Zadok the Priest’ for the coronation of King George II in 1727. It has been performed at every British coronation since – including that of King Charles III.

The symbolism in The Lady is hard to miss. As Andrews finds herself immersed in royal ritual and grandeur, the same music used to anoint monarchs plays over her arrival.

The Lady soundtrack: Every song so far

Set across the ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s, the soundtrack leans into era-defining hits.

Episode 1

‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ – Depeche Mode

‘The Only Way Is Up’ – Yazz

‘Don’t Get Me Wrong’ – The Pretenders

‘Zadok the Priest’ – George Frideric Handel

‘Take On Me’ – A-ha

‘You Got It’ – Roy Orbison

Episode 2

‘What Is Love’ – Haddaway

‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ – Tears for Fears

‘Song 2’ – Blur

More songs are expected in episodes 3 and 4.

The needle drops aren’t subtle. ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ underscores Andrews’ brush with media attention. ‘You Got It’ plays as she settles into palace life with Fergie.

Who composed the original score?

The original score was composed by Chris Roe.

While not a household name, Roe has worked across dozens of film and TV projects, including Trigger Point and The Salt Path.

A multi-instrumentalist, he blends orchestral arrangements with more intimate textures – fitting for a story that shifts from palace pomp to personal tragedy.

The Lady premieres on ITV at 9pm on Sunday, February 22.

