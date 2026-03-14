The Jonathan Ross Show axed by ITV tonight for second time this series

The Jonathan Ross Show is missing from the ITV schedule tonight (March 14) – doubtless leaving fans wondering why the popular chat show isn’t on.

The programme normally airs at 9.25pm on Saturday nights on ITV1. However, it has been pulled from the schedule this weekend to make way for live sports coverage.

Instead of the chat show, ITV will be airing live coverage of the Six Nations Championship.

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The Jonathan Ross Show is not airing tonight (Credit: ITV)

Why isn’t The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV tonight?

The talk show’s usual slot has been taken over by coverage of the Six Nations Championship.

Tonight’s match sees England face France in the final game of the tournament.

ITV’s coverage begins at 7.20pm, with kick-off scheduled for 8.10pm. The broadcast is expected to run until around 10.50pm.

Sports presenter Mark Pougatch will front the channel’s live coverage.

Because of the rugby, several regular Saturday night programmes have also been bumped from the schedule, including The 1% Club and Britain’s Got Talent.

So while The Jonathan Ross Show is taking a night off, ITV’s Saturday schedule will be dominated by the England v France Six Nations clash.

The talk show will return next week with another line-up of celebrity guests (Credit: ITV)

When is The Jonathan Ross Show back on?

The Jonathan Ross Show will return to its usual slot on Saturday March 21 at 9.25pm on ITV1.

The episode will be the fifth instalment of the current 23rd series, which only launched last month.

Last week’s show featured an impressive line-up of guests, including Hollywood star Kurt Russell, musician David Byrne, comedian Sara Pascoe, actor Tim Roth and space scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock. Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan also performed during the episode.

Tonight also marks the second time in recent weeks the programme has been bumped from the ITV schedule.

On February 28, the talk show was replaced by coverage of the BRIT Awards, hosted by Jack Whitehall.

The ceremony aired from 8.15pm until 10.50pm – meaning both The Jonathan Ross Show and The 1% Club were dropped for the night.

The awards also featured a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, curated by his wife Sharon Osbourne.

This is the second time in a month the show has been pulled from the schedule (Credit: ITV)

Jonathan Ross still on TV this week

While his chat show is taking a short break, viewers can still catch Jonathan Ross on screen.

The presenter is currently hosting the new reality competition Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing.

The unusual series sees nine mismatched pairs handcuffed together as they attempt to complete a road trip across the UK.

The next episode airs on Monday (March 16), with the final of the six-part series scheduled for Tuesday March 17.

The last pair remaining will win a £100,000 prize.

Read more: The disgraceful behaviour that once threatened to end Jonathan Ross’ career

Fans won’t have to wait long for the chat show to return, though. The Jonathan Ross Show returns Saturday March 21 at 9.25pm on ITV1.

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