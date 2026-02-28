Jonathan Ross fans in for bitter disappointment as ITV chat show axed tonight

The Jonathan Ross Show is not on ITV tonight (February 28) – and it’s all because the channel has handed over the reins to pop royalty for one night only.

Jonathan’s new series only kicked off earlier this month, with Hugh Bonneville first up on the sofa. He then reunited with Celebrity Traitors pal Alan Carr. And episode three saw Danny and Dani Dyer plugging their Dyers’ Caravan Park series.

But after just three episodes, JR has been unceremoniously bumped.

Why isn’t The Jonathan Ross Show on tonight?

Usually holding court around 9.30pm on a Saturday, Jonathan has been benched for a full-blown musical takeover.

Instead, Jack Whitehall steps in to host The BRIT Awards.

The ceremony kicks off at 8.15pm and runs all the way through to 10.50pm, meaning The Jonathan Ross Show – and even The 1% Club – have been scrapped for the week.

The BRITs will air straight after Britain’s Got Talent and will include a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, curated by his widow Sharon Osbourne.

So yes, it’s less chat, more chart.

When will Jonathan Ross be back?

Before you panic – no, it hasn’t been axed.

The Jonathan Ross Show returns next Saturday (March 7) at 9.25pm, with The 1% Club back in its usual slot beforehand.

And it’s a packed sofa. Actors Kurt Russell and Tim Roth will join musician David Byrne, space scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock and comedian Sara Pascoe.

There’ll even be live music from US singer-songwriter Noah Kahan – because one week of music clearly isn’t enough.

Can’t wait that long? He’s back on Monday…

Jonathan isn’t off your screens for long, though.

He’s fronting brand-new Channel 4 reality show Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing on Monday and Tuesday night.

The series sees nine mismatched pairs – from a bartender and a millionaire to an alpha male and a proud feminist – literally handcuffed together as they attempt to survive a UK road trip.

Eating together, sleeping inches apart and arguing over who gets the duvet? All part of the fun.

The pair who lasts the longest will pocket a whopping £100,000 prize.

So while ITV might have swapped chat for chart this weekend, Jonathan Ross isn’t going anywhere.

