The Couple Next Door on C4: All the burning questions we have after watching tense episode 2

Channel 4’s swinging drama The Couple Next Door continued this week with episode 2, and the latest instalment included murder (poor fishes), secrets and some serious sexual tension.

In the second instalment (Tuesday, November 28, 2023), the formerly closeted Evie got a real taste for danger. The teacher, from a very religious, borderline-cult family, has clearly got a case of the hots for her neighbour Danny. And the feeling seems pretty neutral.

So, when Evie discovered that Danny and Becka partake in couple-swapping, she couldn’t wait to find out more. However, husband Pete didn’t seem as invested in the idea.

It’s a melting pot of desire and possibilities, and surely only a matter of time before Danny (Sam Heughan) and Evie give in to their desire. Although Danny insisted he’d never break his rule of swinging with friends, the upcoming episode 3 might just prove him wrong.

Here are all the burning questions we have after watching episode 2 of The Couple Next Door on Channel 4.

***Warning: spoilers from The Couple Next Door episode 2 ahead***

Danny and Evie kissing in The Couple Next Door (Credit: Channel 4)

Will Danny break his own rule and couple swap with Evie and Pete?

Danny wants Evie, and Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) wants him back. Danny and Becka are swingers, so surely the solution to all this sexual tension is for them to just do it and get it over with!?

Not yet, though, as Danny has one rule about his couple swapping activities – not with friends. But with the chemistry between the neighbours so thick you could cut it with a knife, surely the pair will fall into bed soon…

But does that mean Becka and Pete will indulge in some extra-marital fun, too? If so, we’re pretty sure Pete isn’t someone to be chill about it all! Especially when Evie seems more partial to Danny than she does her own husband.

The Couple Next Door episode 2: Will Evie get pregnant with Danny’s baby?

Much of Evie and Pete’s problems stem from their inability to have children. He has “puny sperm” and, after several failed IVF attempts, Evie tragically lost her unborn baby. Now, her own sister is pregnant, causing Evie to lose the plot and murder their pet coy carps. RIP.

Surely the obvious plot twist here is that Evie will get pregnant with Danny’s baby? Either way, we’re pretty sure it’s going to get very messy!

Evie, Becka and Danny dance on the beach in The Couple Next Door (Credit: Channel 4)

The Couple Next Door episode 2: Is Alan a real threat?

Forget the main four characters, the star of the show has to be Hugh Dennis‘ slimy performance as pervy Alan. He gives us the serious ick, which is testament to Hugh’s acting skills. I mean, this is the same guy who played affable dad Pete Brockman in Outnumbered…

In The Couple Next Door episode 2, Alan started to look like a real danger rather than just an obsessed neighbour. We saw him steal the key to Becka and Danny’s house, and make his own copy. He then let himself into their house, went through her camera, and found some pretty intimate stuff.

The weirdo took copies of the film, and later uploaded the pictures onto a website under the title ‘Not So Pure’. Of course, this was a dig at Becka’s yoga page, Purely Becka. Hurt from the realisation that all of her yoga friends think he’s creepy, and from Danny’s warning to leave Becka alone, Alan is clearly after some revenge…

But how far will he go?

Side-note: For a neighbourhood full of “curtain-twitchers”, how on EARTH is Alan able to wander around letting himself into his neighbour’s homes without being spotted?

Who is Lena and why is Danny giving her money?

In the second instalment of The Couple Next Door on Channel 4, viewers discovered who has been demanding money off of Danny. But who is Lena, and what is her connection to Danny?

Why does he owe her money, and why did he want to enter her flat? It certainly wasn’t the thuggish blackmailer we were expecting!

What’s the relationship between Lena and Danny in The Couple Next Door? (Credit: C4)

The Couple Next Door episode 2: Will Pete report Danny?

Pete continued to investigate Mr Spencer in the latest episode, and it might just come back to bite him. Mark Frost‘s character is clearly dangerous, and he probably wouldn’t appreciate snoopers.

Meanwhile, Pete saw Danny doing illegal work for Spencer. Could he report Danny, or use it against him later?

Of course, Danny has enough on his plate after his last job off the books went horribly wrong. It could well be his life on the line, if not his job. All will be revealed in episode 3 next week!

The Couple Next Door continues with episode 3 on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9pm.

