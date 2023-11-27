The Couple Next Door cast includes Outlander’s Sam Heughan, Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson, and Harry Potter star Alfred Enoch

New thriller The Couple Next Door premieres on Channel 4 this week, with a cast full of faces you’ve probably seen before.

The psychological drama tells the story of a couple’s move to upscale suburbia. Gone are the ordinary lives of Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch), who are now immersed in a world of status anxiety.

The couple next door don’t seem too bad though. Traffic cop Danny (Sam Heughan) and his yoga influencer wife Becka (Jessica De Gouw) are super welcoming, before a sexual entanglement threatens to destroy everything.

Here’s a rundown of The Couple Next Door cast on Channel 4, and where exactly you’ve seen them all before…

Sam Heughan as Danny in the cast of The Couple Next Door (Credit: Channel 4)

Actor Sam Heughan plays Danny in the cast of The Couple Next Door

Sam Heughan stars as traffic cop Danny, the life of the party and one half of the couple next door. Scottish actor Sam takes on the role of Danny, a motorbike-loving policeman with a seemingly picture-perfect life.

However, Danny isn’t exactly what he seems. Haunted by his past and the secrets he keeps from Becka, Danny’s insecurity could destroy their marriage.

Sam, 43, is best known for his role as hearthrob Jamie Fraser in the time-travelling romance drama Outlander. Now halfway through its 7th season on Lionsgate+, it’s been renewed for an 8th and final season. He also produces and stars in Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, alongside his Outlander co-star Graham McTavish.

He starred alongside Mila Kunis in 2018’s The Spy Who Dumped Me, as well as opposite Vin Diesel in 2020’s Bloodshot. In 2021, Sam starred in Sky Cinema’s Roald Dahl biopic To Olivia, where he portrayed Oscar-winning actor Paul Newman. That same year, he took the lead role of Tom Buckingham in Andy McNab film adaptation SAS: Red Notice.

He first worked with Channel 4 in 2022 for crime drama Suspect, which has been renewed for a second series. And finally, earlier this year, Heughan starred alongside Priyanka Chopra and Celine Dion in romcom Love Again.

Actress Eleanor Tomlinson plays Evie in the cast of The Couple Next Door (Credit: Channel 4)

Eleanor Tomlinson plays Evie in the cast of The Couple Next Door

Eleanor Tomlinson is primary school teacher Evie, a newcomer to the neighbourhood with her long-term partner Pete. Finally somewhere new, sheltered Evie is ready to try things she’s never tried before. However, her lust for some adventure might well wreak havoc on the lives of the people around her.

London-born actress Eleanor Tomlinson is no stranger to the acting scene, having bagged her first film role in 2006’s The Illusionist aged just 11.

Now 31, she’s best known as Demelza, the feisty wife of Aidan Turner‘s leading man in the hit romance drama Poldark.

Since then, Tomlinson has starred alongside Keira Knightley in 2018 biographical drama Colette. The following year, she was cast in the Beeb’s Edwardian adaptation of H.G. Wells The War of the Worlds.

She played a main role in the ill-fated Joss Whedon sci-fi drama The Nevers, which was cancelled in 2022. From 2021, she’s played the role of Gabby in crime comedy The Outlaws. A third series is currently in production.

Actress Jessica De Gouw as Becka in the cast of The Couple Next Door (Credit: Channel 4)

Jessica De Gouw is Becka

Jessica De Gouw is Becka, Danny’s confident and adventurous yoga influencer wife. Becka has lived a pretty crazy life. She’s a free spirit at heart, but trying to make the best of suburbia life.

Australian actress Jessica De Gouw, 35, made her film debut in 2012’s Kath & Kimderella, a spin-off of Aussie sitcom Kath & Kim. She later moved to Los Angeles where she met near-instant success. She landed the recurring role of Helena Bertinelli – aka The Huntress – in long-running DC Comics drama Arrow.

From 2020, she’s enjoyed major ongoing roles on Aussie television in thriller The Secrets She Keeps, and comedy Operation Buffalo. She also starred in western The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021) and fantasy adventure The Portable Door (2023).

Actor Alfred Enoch as Pete in The Couple Next Door (Credit: Channel 4)

Pete is played by Alfred Enoch in the cast of The Couple Next Door

Alfred Enoch is Pete, Evie’s frustrated journalist partner who yearns for something to light the flames of his career. A reporter for the dying newspaper Leeds Mercury, Pete moves to the neighbourhood with his partner Evie.

Alfred Enoch is, of course, still super recognisable as Harry’s classmate Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter films. Aside from Potter, though, he’s made a decent dent on Hollywood. In 2014, he began starring in Shonda Rhimes-produced drama How to Get Away with Murder. He played Wes Gibbins, a waitlisted student who begins law school under the tutorage of Viola Davies’ Professor Annalise Keating.

He also appeared in BBC and Netflix series Troy: The Fall of a City, as well in medical drama Trust Me. Last year, he starred in Sky comedy This is Christmas as Adam, a commuter who wants to bring his train travelling companions together. Now aged 34, he last year participated in the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Hugh Dennis as Alan in the cast of The Couple Next Door (Credit: C4)

The Couple Next Door cast: Hugh Dennis is Alan Richardson

Hugh Dennis stars as Alan Richardson in the cast of The Couple Next Door on Channel 4. The 61-year-old is a huge name on the British comedy scene. As well as being a regular panellist on Mock the Week from 2005 to 2022, he’s appeared on Would I Lie To You?, QI and Have I Got News for You.

He’s also played plenty of roles in big British sitcoms, including My Hero (2000–2006), Outnumbered (2007–2016), Not Going Out (2014–present), and Fleabag (2016).

Hugh has presented archaeology series The Great British Dig since 2020.

Actress Kate Robbins as Jean in The Couple Next Door (Credit: C4)

Kate Robbins plays Jean Richardson

Actress Kate Robbins plays Jean Richardson in the cast of The Couple Next Door. Kate Robbins, 65, first rose to prominence when she represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1980 as part of group Prima Donna. They didn’t perform too shabbily either, finishing third.

She later appeared on the soap opera Crossroads in 1980, where she played a singer who was recording a single in the motel setting. After releasing the song More Than in Love she reached second place in the UK charts.

Since then Kate – mum of Emily Atack! – has had a prolific voice acting career, notably performing multiple roles on satirical show Spitting Image in the 1980s and 1990s.

More recently, Kate’s been everywhere. She’s notably appeared in recurring roles on EastEnders, After Life and Unforgotten. Other big name credits include Silent Witness, Midsomer Murders, The Emily Atack Show, Holby City, Citizen Khan, and Casualty.

Janine Duvistki plays Gloria in The Couple Next Door (Credit: C4)

Actress Janine Duviski portrays Gloria

Janine Duvistki is Gloria, another neighbourhood resident who knows everybody’s business. She’s always accompanied by her canine companion Mr Snuffles.

Gloria’s right on form for Janine, 71, who is best known for her work in multiple long-running British sitcoms. In the 90s, she played optimistic Catholic Jane Edwards in Waiting for God, before appearing in One Foot in the Grave as long-suffering Pippa, one half of the couple next door (yes, I did that on purpose).

Janine hit gold again in 2007 when she procured the regular role of swinger Jacqueline Stewart in the hit ITV holiday resort comedy Benidorm. Since then, she’s made appearances in Agatha Raisin and Midsomer Murders.

Deirdre Mullins as Lena in The Couple Next Door (Credit: C4)

Actress Deirdre Mullins as Lena in The Couple Next Door

Irish actress Deirdre Mullins plays Lena, the mother of Danny’s secret son Ethan. Deirdre received a Scottish BAFTA in 2017 for Best Actress in The First Mile.

She’s best known for her work on Greg Davies comedy Man Down, where she played series regular Naomi.

She’s also had recurring roles as Agnes in the Frankenstein Chronicles, and played Kate in The Drowning.

Mark Frost, seen here as Iain Jarrett in Silent Witness, joins the cast of TCND (Credit: BBC One)

Actor Mark Frost plays Robbie Spencer in the cast of The Couple Next Door

Corrie fans will know Mark Frost as the villainous Ray Crosby.

Aside from his work on the cobbles, Mark starred alongside Eleanor in Poldark as Tom Carne between 2015 and 2017.

The 54-year-old has also had roles in Casualty, Doctors, The Bill, Silent Witness, Heartbeat, Midsomer Murders, Law and Order: UK and Stella.

Brian, Susan and Pastor in the cast of The Couple Next Door (Credit: C4)

Anastasia Hille plays Susan

Crime drama fans will remember Anastasia for her role in hit drama The Missing and its spin-off Baptiste, where she played the wife of detective Julien Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo).

She also starred as Alice in Cold War drama The Ipcress File, and as Flora in A Spy Among Friends. Other big roles include I Hate Suzie, Keeping Faith, Wanderlust, Humans and The Tunnel.

Actress Katie Clarkson-Hill plays Rachel in the cast of The Couple Next Door (Credit: C4)

Katie Clarkson-Hill plays Rachel in the cast of The Couple Next Door

Yorkshire actress Katie is best known for her role as Dr Zoe Wade in Trust Me, the Jodie Whittaker whistle-blower drama which also starred Alfred Enoch.

She’s played Joanne McCoy in Hanna, and Sadie Parker in Grantchester. Katie’s also had roles on The Innocents, Guilt, Scott & Bailey, Doctors, Holby City and Vera.

Ace Bhatti as DC Collins in The Couple Next Door (Credit: C4)

Actor Ace Bhatti stars as DC Collins in The Couple Next Door

Ace has had a long career on British TV, where you’ll recognise him for his role as Police and Crime Commissioner Rohan Sindwhani on Line of Duty, as well as baddie Dr. Yusef Khan on EastEnders.

The 54-year-old also played Haresh Chandra in Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures between 2008 and 2011.

Other big name credits include Midsomer Murders, Ackley Bridge, The Good Karma Hospital, Alex Rider, Agatha Raisin, No Offence, DCI Banks, Shetland, Silent Witness, and Grease Monkeys.

James Burrows, seen here in Without Sin, portrays Kyle (Credit: ITV)

James Burrows portrays Kyle

Former Coronation Street regular James is best known for his role as Ali Neeson, the biological son of Michelle Connor who was accidentally switched at birth.

More recently, he’s starred alongside Idris Elba in AppleTV+‘s Hijack, as well as Vicky McClure in ITV drama Without Sin.

James, 32, has also appeared in All Creatures Great and Small, Mount Pleasant, Safe House, Happy Valley, Silent Witness and Vera.

Who else is in The Couple Next Door cast?

Joel Morris stars as PC Gary Hudson. He has an impressive CV including parts on The Long Shadow, Andor, Unforgotten and Des. His biggest role to date however was alongside Suranne Jones as recurring character William Hardcastle in the hit drama Gentleman Jack.

Ioanna Kimbrook takes on the role of Sophie Foxton, Pete’s younger (and cooler) colleague at the Leeds Mercury. She starred in Disney+‘s Wedding Season as Suji, and has had roles on Flatmates and Inside No.9.

Meanwhile, Cuffs actress Clare Burt portrays Sgt McGinn.

The Couple Next Door airs from Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9pm on Channel 4.

The Couple Next Door airs from Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9pm on Channel 4.