The Couple Next Door star Alfred Enoch: The Harry Potter actor has a very famous father

The Couple Next Door star Alfred Enoch Alfred Enoch has been acting since he was 12 years old, as one fifth of Harry Potter‘s Gryffindor dorm Dean Thomas.

We watched him grow up on screen, with the Harry Potter films spanning more than 10 years. But he has acted much more in between the Harry Potter franchise and Channel 4 thriller The Couple Next Door.

Here’s everything you need to know about Alfred Enoch, his famous Doctor Who star father, and whether or not he has a girlfriend.

Actor Alfred Enoch as Pete in The Couple Next Door (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Alfred Enoch? Where is Alfred Enoch from?

Alfred Enoch, sometimes known as Alfie, is a British-Brazilian actor from London. He was born on December 2 1988, making him almost 35 years old.

What has Alfred Enoch been in?

As mentioned, Alfred Enoch is best known for his role as Harry’s classmate Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter films. He’s done more work than just Potter though!

In 2014, he took the leading role in long-running Shonda Rhimes-produced legal drama How to Get Away with Murder. He played Wes Gibbins, a law student studying under Viola Davies’ Professor Annalise Keating. The character was later killed off in a shocking whodunnit after he attempted to confess his crimes to the police. Alfred continued to appear, in flash-back form, until the end of the series in 2020.

In 2017, he appeared in the second season of medical drama Trust Me, in which he played Corporal Jamie McCain.

He’s also appeared in BBC and Netflix series Troy: The Fall of a City (2018), portraying fearless Trojan ally Aeneas. The series won a BAFTA Television Craft Award.

Last year, he starred in Sky comedy This is Christmas as a commuter who wants to bring together the people he commutes alongside. And finally, he participated in the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Alfred Enoch (right) alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Credit: Cover Images)

How tall is Alfred Enoch?

It’s hard not to notice Alfred usually towers over his cast mates, especially Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, who is only 5′ 5″ (1.65m).

That’s because Alfred is a whopping 6′ 4″ (1.93m). He really is that tall!

Who is Alfred Enoch’s father? Who is his mother?

Alfred is the son of British actor William Russell and Barbadian Brazilian doctor Etheline Margareth Lewis.

While not a lot is known publicly about his mother, his father William Russell is a prominent actor who you (or your parents) might have seen in a few things!

William Russell, 99, hit the big time in 1956 when he was cast in the titular role in ITV series The Adventures of Sir Lancelot. The series was the first UK TV show shot in colour.

He was later part of the original cast of Doctor Who, starring alongside First Doctor William Hartnell as science teacher Ian Chesterton between 1963 and 1965. He served as the doctor’s first male companion. Last year, he returned to the show for a brief appearance as Ian in “The Power of the Doctor” alongside Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker. He’s also reprised the role of Ian for several Doctor Who audio dramas.

His major film roles include They Who Dare (1954), The Man Who Never Was (1956) and The Great Escape (1963). He also played minor roles in Superman (1978) and Death Watch (1980).

Other TV credits include The Black Adder, Coronation Street (in which he played Rita Sullivan‘s short-lived second husband), Casualty, Heartbeat and, more recently, Agatha Christie‘s Poirot.

Alfred Enoch at the Cirque du Soleil Luzia press night at the Royal Albert Hall (Credit: Keith Mayhew/Cover Images)

Does Alfred Enoch speak Portuguese? Does Alfred Enoch speak Spanish?

Being half-Brazilian, it makes sense to wonder if Alfred Enoch can speak Portuguese. The answer is he can, and that’s not the only non-English language he is fluent in.

Turns out Alfred is kind of a language buff. He graduated from Oxford University with a BA in Modern Languages, boasting fluency in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish.

Indeed, fans of How to Get Away With Murder would have seen Alfred speaking Spanish in the final episode of the show.

Does Alfred Enoch have Instragram?

While there are a lot of social media accounts pretending to be Alfred, the actor famously does not use social media.

His How To Get Away with Murder co-star Matt McGorry told Quora: “Alfred Enoch […] has no social media. He also happens to be one of the most engaged and present people that I’ve ever met. Hard to tell if one is a result of the other, but I think it certainly helps when he’s disengaged from the world of social media.”

Alfred Enoch at the 2015 How To Get Away With Murder premiere (Credit: Peter West/ACE/INFphoto.com)

Is Alfred Enoch married? Is he dating Aja Naomi King?

Alfred Enoch is tight-lipped on his romantic life, though he was rumoured to be dating How To Get Away With Murder co-star Aja Naomi King during their time together on the show.

Aja herself was ambiguous about the rumours, telling E! News in 2017: “I would like to clear up nothing. People could think what they want and I’m going to let them… He’s a beautiful man, and I think I’m quite a lovely young lady.”

Aja is now married to Dan King, and gave birth to their son in 2021.

As well as this, Alfred has mentioned having a girlfriend in multiple interviews, including speaking to Jimmy Kimmel in 2016.

In an interview with Alfred Enoch in 2021, The Guardian mentioned that the actor had spent the pandemic with his girlfriend in London.

There is no official confirmation that he is currently dating said girlfriend as of 2023.

Evie, Pete and Becka enjoy a BBQ in The Couple Next Door episode one (Credit: C4)

The Couple Next Door on Channel 4

Alfred Enoch stars in new Channel 4 thriller The Couple Next Door, based on the book of the same name.

He plays Pete, a frustrated journalist working for a dying local newspaper. He’s the long-term partner of Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson), a primary school teacher, with whom he moves to the idyllic suburbs.

They’re greeted by local couple Danny (Sam Heughan) and Becka (Jessica De Gouw) and quickly become fast friends. Everything isn’t exactly how it seems, however, and a sexual entanglement threatens to derail all of their lives.

Read more: The Couple Next Door cast includes Outlander’s Sam Heughan, Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson, and Harry Potter star Alfred Enoch

The Couple Next Door continues tonight Tuesday at 9pm on Channel 4 – all episodes are available on Channel4.com

Are you a fan of Alfred Enoch in The Couple Next Door? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.