The Chase viewers slam ‘useless’ Shaun Wallace as complaints pour in following loss

The Chase star Shaun Wallace has been dubbed the “weakest Chaser” by viewers following a £12k loss on the show.

The ITV game show returned to TV screens on Tuesday (February 11) for another episode – with Bradley Walsh back at the helm.

However, Chaser Shaun – also known as the Dark Destroyer – left plenty of viewers fuming after his “useless” performance in the Final Chase.

Shaun Wallace loses against team on The Chase

The Chase was back for another instalment on Tuesday (February 11).

Contestants Sarah from Worcester, Martyn from Pont-y-Clun, Hannah from Blackburn and Neil from Mansfield took on Shaun in a bid to bag some serious cash.

The first player, Sarah, managed to make it through her round, bringing back £5,000. Up next was Martyn, who was sadly caught.

The third contestant, Hannah, got through with £4,000. The fourth player Neil brought back £3,000.

Shaun’s blunder

In the Final Chase, it was Sarah, Hannah and Neil up against Shaun, playing for a hefty £12k.

The trio managed to get 16 questions correct – and all eyes were on Shaun when it was his time to play…

However, Shaun lost as the time ran out with four questions left for him to answer.

Only getting 12 questions right, Shaun’s blunder meant the team was walking away as winners with £12k.

Fans call out ‘useless’ Shaun

Viewers were not too impressed with Shaun during the Final Chase, with one slamming him as “useless”.

Rushing over to X, someone fumed: “Shaun is obviously a very very clever man but I think he is defo the weakest Chaser on the show!”

A second chimed in: “It’s insane how much worse the Dark Destroyer is than the other Chasers.” A third agreed: “I love Shaun but even I would have caught them in the final.”

Echoing their thoughts, another declared: “Shaun is [bleep]ing useless. I believe I’ve expressed this sentiment before.”

A fifth also wrote: “The Dark Destroyer is your best chance of winning on this show. He’s just like any ordinary person.”

