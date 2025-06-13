The Chase star Paul Sinha told he’s ’handing notice in’ following ‘unbelievable’ loss

The Chase star Paul Sinha was not too happy about ‘costing ITV £100,000’ after a major loss on the gameshow.

The long-running programme returned to TV screens on Thursday (June 12) for another episode – with Bradley Walsh back at the helm.

But it’s fair to say things didn’t exactly go to plan for Paul…

The Chase was back for another episode (Credit: ITV)

Paul Sinha returns to The Chase

On The Chase on Thursday (June 12) Bradley welcomed four new contestants to try and take home serious cash.

And it was Ian from Middlesex, Jennie originally from Cornwall, Gregor from Edinburgh and Karen from Macclesfield who took on the chaser The Sinnerman, also known as Paul Sinha.

First up was Ian, who managed to bag a spot in the final with £6,000. Second player Jennie earned £5,000 in her cash-builder – but sadly she was caught.

Gregor also faced a similar fate and he was eliminated as he failed to beat The Sinnerman.

The team ended up taking home a huge amount (Credit: ITV)

The Chase team’s epic win

The final player, Karen, ended up taking The Chaser’s high offer of £94,000 – to which Paul quipped: “This is either brilliant news for Ian, or terrible news for Ian.”

And it turned out her risky move paid off as she earned a spot in the final with Ian, and increased the total prize pot to an eye-watering £10,000.

In the final chase, all eyes were on Karen and Ian who managed to get 16 questions correct.

But for Paul, it wasn’t his lucky day as he failed to beat their score. The Chaser had just one second and one question remaining.

Paul was not too happy (Credit: ITV)

Paul ‘handing in notice’

Bradley said: “That was close.”

Paul then told the team: “You absolutely deserve every penny of that.”

However, Paul did admit that he was disappointed over the huge loss.

“I’ve cost ITV £100,000 but you don’t need to care about any of that,” he quipped.

Bradley then chimed in and made a joke about Paul’s performance on the gameshow.

He said: “That’s a funny way to hand in your notice,” before describing the game as “unbelievable”.

