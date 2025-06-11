Complaints immediately pour in as The Chase fans fume over ‘shocking’ repeated episode

Fans of The Chase were not impressed yesterday (June 10) after ITV aired a repeated episode.

During Tuesday evening’s show, host Bradley Walsh returned and welcomed four contestants— Dave from Cramlington, Theo from Winchester, Simone originally from Massachusetts and Alvin from Devon — who all went head-to-head with Shaun Wallace, also known as The Dark Destroyer.

However, while the show is known for repeating episodes, viewers didn’t appreciate that yesterday’s show had been aired soon after it had already been shown.

The Chase fans call out ‘another repeat’

The episode shown was last aired less than a month ago, on May 19. As a result, loyal fans of the show were annoyed with ITV.

“This was on 2 weeks ago. Shocking TV. Tennis it is then….” one user wrote on X.

“Just turned on the chase. This was only on about 3 or 4 weeks ago!” another person shared.

“#TheChase This was on really recently. I remember these contestants,” a third remarked.

“I’ve seen this episode three times now. I’m sure this was shown recently as well. When are the new episodes going to air? #TheChase @itvthechase,” a fourth viewer asked.

“Why repeat something that was on a few weeks ago?” a fifth said.

“This was a waste of an hour when it was first shown,” a sixth person insisted.

“Not another repeat!” another echoed.

ED! reached out to ITV for comment.

Final chase

In the episode, Simone and Dave made it to the final chase. However, they only managed to answer 11 questions correctly.

While playing for £8k, Shaun managed to beat their time with 44 seconds remaining.

As a result, they both went home empty-handed. Bradley insisted Simone and Dave needed to answer 11 questions to win. He also insisted that the other two contestants, Theo and Alvin, not making the final chase also impacted the final result.

ITV launches ITV Quiz

In the latest ITV quiz show news, the corporation has announced a new channel, ITV Quiz, which has replaced ITVBe.

After launching on Monday (June 9), the channel features many of ITV’s favourite quiz shows, such as Lingo, Tipping Point, Wheel of Fortune, Tenable, Deal or No Deal and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. More repeats of The Chase will also be shown.

ITV has been known for its quiz programmes for over 70 years, which is honoured daily from 9am to 1am.

