The Chase fans were not too impressed during an episode this week – and have hinted they are no longer watching the ITV gameshow…

The long-running show has been a staple on screens since 2009. And over the years, viewers have seen several contestants walk away with eye-watering cash amounts.

But following Monday’s The Chase episode (February 17) viewers have been left fuming over an “irritating” feature on the programme.

ITV The Chase returns to screens

ITV’s The Chase returned to TV screens on Monday (February 5) for another episode – with Bradley Walsh back at the helm.

Contestants Dale from Hull, Leslie from Barnsley, Ola from Aberdeen, Gordon from Glasgow took on chaser Paul Sinha in a bid to bag home some serious cash.

And following a rather dramatic game, it was just Gordon who ended up in the final chase. Sadly, Paul ended up catching up Gordon. This meant he was sent home empty-handed.

The Chase fans slam ‘irritating’ adverts

However, fans were left raging while watching at home over the “annoying” Gala bingo adverts that appear on screen before and after a break.

Those bingo ads cause brain freeze

“When are these extremely irritating Gala Bingo adverts going to end. I’m thinking of going back to Pointless,” said one person on X.

Echoing their thoughts, someone else wrote: “There should be a limit to how long @itv can run them bloody annoying Gala bingo adds.”

A third chimed in: “Those bingo ads cause brain freeze.”

Bradley Walsh tipped to exit The Chase

In other The Chase news, although Bradley is synonymous with the game show, it seems his future on it could be in danger.

New predictions have emerged and they question whether Bradley will continue working on the show…

According to Instant Casino Bradley Walsh has been heavily backed to leave his The Chase role in 2025.

Bradley Walsh has odds of 4/6 to depart the show anytime this year. As his Chase future hangs in the balance, odds on his son Barney taking over his hosting gig are solid.

