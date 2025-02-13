The Chase fans in stitches over awkward Gregg Wallace question: ‘Whoops!’

The Chase viewers were left in disbelief when a question about disgraced MasterChef star Gregg Wallace featured on the show last night (February 12).

For the uninitiated, Gregg was axed from Celebrity MasterChef last year after being slapped with accusations of sending sexualised texts to a range of women dating back nearly two decades.

The celebrity chef strongly denies making inappropriate remarks. However, viewers were pretty shocked to hear his name on the popular quiz show on Wednesday night.

The Governess couldn’t answer the question about Gregg Wallace (Credit: ITV)

The Chase asks surprise Gregg Wallace question

On Wednesday’s episode of The Chase, the Final Chase included a question about Gregg.

Last night’s show, fronted by Bradley Walsh, featured The Governess Anne Hegerty as the Chaser. Two final contestants, Tony and Alex, were playing for £2,000 when the unexpected question was asked.

Bradley’s question to Anne was: “Which TV MasterChef host was a greengrocer?” The Governess seemed unsure when she wrongly guessed it to be John Torode, Gregg’s co-host.

However, Tony and Alex were more certain of the correct answer. They said: “We think it’s Gregg Wallace,” and it was correct, pushing the Chaser back a place.

Gregg did used to be greengrocer, and once ran his own fruits and vegetable business. He had even earned himself the nickname “Gregg the Veg”.

Gregg Wallace has denied the inappropriate behaviour claims (Credit: BBC / Youtube)

Viewers react

Chase fans were left in hysterics upon hearing a question about Gregg.

Reacting to the question, one viewer wrote on X: “Did someone say Gregg Wallace?!” Another viewer wrote: “Gregg Wallace has been cancelled so don’t count.”

When another quipped: “UH-OH a Gregg Wallace question. Can the verifiers please organise a Gino D’Acampo question for tomorrow?”

“Gregg Wallace. Whoops. How about Gino D’Acampo instead?” said another, both referring to the current scandal raging around Gino.

However, despite getting the Gregg Wallace question wrong, Anne didn’t slip up after that, sending Tony and Alex home empty-handed.

Gregg Wallace’s cryptic Instagram posts decoded Gregg Wallace has been back on Instagram this month after keeping a low profile following his inappropriate behaviour scandal. After exiting MasterChef and being replaced by Grace Dent last year, Gregg shared a number of Instagram videos on his page, apologising for any offence caused and denying the accusations levelled at him. After that, he went to ground. However, lately, Gregg Wallace has been back on Instagram. And, while flogging his health plan, he’s shared a series of cryptic posts… Gregg Wallace returns to Instagram The former MasterChef star has been very active on social media this week, sharing health recipes and linking to his @greggwallace.health page. As well as foodie snaps, he’s also shared reflective quotes on the platform. Alongside a snap of son Sid, who has complex health issues, Gregg said: “If we know exactly where we want to be, it’s easier to plan a route to get there.” This could suggest that the doting dad is doing all he can to help Sid navigate his conditions. Feeling reflective, he captioned the post: “Change isn’t easy but what will happen if we don’t?” ‘Asking for help’ Over the weekend, he shared another post with a quote that read: “Sunday can be a time for reflection. Perhaps make ourselves a promise for next week.” This one could point to people starting new diets or making health changes on a Monday. He captioned it: “We often want to change but fear it. We feel comfort in routine, even if that routine is harmful. We shouldn’t be afraid of asking for help.” Today, Gregg has shared more quotes about weight loss and making “promises” to yourself. His latest also links to his health plan, warning of the dangers of sugar. So what does it all mean? In the wake of the scandal, it appears Gregg is stepping away from sharing more personal content on the platform. Instead, he appears to be focusing on his health plan, immersing himself in diet, fitness and personal growth, at a time where his every move is scrutinised. His fans back him, too, it seems, with many telling the embattled TV star: “We miss you Gregg!”

