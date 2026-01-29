‘Pathetic!’ The Chase viewers demand a huge format change following ‘shameful’ decision

The Chase returned to ITV yesterday (January 28) with a fresh episode, and while the contestants fared well, viewers were left questioning the format.

Host Bradley Walsh welcomed four new players — Katheryn, Paddy, Kamal and Savannah — as they went head-to-head with Mark Labbett, better known as The Beast.

Mark took on four new players yesterday (Credit: ITV)

The Chase last night

Online teacher Katheryn was first up and impressed with a solid £6,000 in the cash-builder round. However, she opted for the low £600 offer in her head-to-head, returning safely to the team.

Next was maths teacher Paddy, who banked an impressive £7,000 and successfully defended it in a tense head-to-head, boosting the team’s total.

Businessman Kamal followed, earning £4,000 but choosing the low £400 offer, which allowed him to advance to the final.

Savannah rounded off the lineup, taking on the Chaser with £5,000 at stake and backing herself fully. All four contestants made it through to the Final Chase, carrying a combined prize pot of £13,000.

In the closing round, the team performed strongly, answering 22 questions correctly in two minutes. Mark struggled to keep pace, getting just 15 right, meaning the contestants divided the winnings evenly, walking away with £3,250 each.

The players won against the Chaser (Credit: ITV)

‘The low offer should be scrapped’

Despite the win, many viewers were frustrated that half the team opted for the low offer.

“WTF is going on with #TheChase? Why are so many contestants now taking low offers?” one viewer questioned on X.

Others weighed in with similar frustration. “I hate folk that have a decent cash builder then take the low offer,” one wrote.

“Just think what they could have won,” another added.

Several called for a change to the format. “To stop these low offers, the producers should change it so you only get what you bank, that would make the show more interesting. IMO,” one suggested.

Another declared: “The low offer should be scrapped.”

“This programme needs cancelling or removing all the pathetic low offer morons,” a third echoed.

The Chase is on ITV1 every weekday at 5pm

