The Chase fans blast ‘worst contestant in history’: ‘Why bother coming on the show?’

Fans of The Chase called out a contestant after she failed to go far into the game during yesterday’s episode.

During Monday (April 29) evening’s show, host Bradley Walsh returned and welcomed four new players — Richard, Carly, Karen and Danny — who all went head-to-head with Darragh Ennis, also known as The Menace.

While the players didn’t find themselves in much luck, it was one contestant who left viewers saying the same thing.

The Chase contestant caught early in the game

When police officer Carly attempted to raise money during the cash builder round, she skipped several “obvious” questions. However, she did manage to raise a respectable £3k.

Meanwhile, when she went against Darragh, she opted for the lower of £1k to improve her chances of getting back to the team.

Unfortunately, Carly only managed to answer one question correctly and was sent packing quickly from the game.

As a result, fans at home were left questioning why she bothered to take part in the show.

‘ An arresting performance from Carly ‘

“I actually don’t remember seeing such a bad player in my life. Passing on easy questions and terribly guesses on the tougher one. Just awful!” one user wrote on X.

“Why bother coming on the show?” another person shared.

“Worst contestant in Chase history? I think so,” a third expressed.

“An arresting performance from Carly,” a fourth viewer joked.

On the other hand, Bradley insisted Carly had “tricky” questions. That said, she admitted her family would “probably be hiding behind the pillow embarrassed” by her performance on the show.

Luckily for Richard, Karen, and Danny, they all reached the Final Chase. However, they still went home empty-handed. After only answering 14 questions correctly, Darragh caught them with still 21 seconds to go.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1.

