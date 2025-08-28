The death of an outstanding contestant on The Chase, who sadly passed away just weeks after winning a huge £100,000 jackpot, has been announced.

Headteacher Tim McCarthy, from Tyldesley in Greater Manchester, died in July aged 64 following an illness.

Bereaved relatives and loved ones on Facebook have paid lengthy tributes to their beloved Tim. And it is believed only his wife Rachel and three children knew he had won before the episode he starred in aired.

The Chase contestant Tim McCarthy sadly died before his episode aired (Credit: YouTube)

The Chase contestant Tim McCarthy dies aged 64

According to reports, Tim filmed the episode of The Chase he starred in a few months ago. However, he was unable to share his fantastic results due to contractual restrictions.

And so, when friends and family gathered in his local pub The Colliers on Wednesday (August 27) evening to watch the quiz show hosted by Bradley Walsh, many were delighted to see their loved one triumph.

Asked at one point how he might spend any winnings, Tim joyfully replied his aim was to enjoy the game. “I’m here to have fun!” he told Bradley.

Tim was joined by players Lorcan, Shirin and Julie, who went up against ‘The Vixen’ Jenny Ryan.

Tim had a slow start, answering only one question correctly in the first head-to-head. However, in the second round, he chose the riskiest offer available… and banked £95,000!

With Lorcan previously banking £5,000, the jackpot rose to a whopping £100,000.

‘The most clever man I ever knew’

Tim’s widow Rachel told the BBC: “He was so excited when he was selected for the show even though he was very ill.”

She added watching the episode was “going to be very difficult but it was part of his bucket list”.

“He was the most clever man I ever knew,” Rachel added.

Meanwhile, one friend wrote on Facebook: “We lost Tim last month, he never told us how he did, he wasn’t allowed. He loved to keep us guessing though. We will be gathering round our set with friends to watch our very good friend Tim battle it out with the Chasers.

“I know a few other establishments up and down the country will be joining in to celebrate this moment.”

And another pal revealed on social media: “It’s a bittersweet moment, as Tim is not here anymore to watch it with us.” They added: “When he knew that he wouldn’t get to see his episode, ITV sent him his own special screening for him and his family to watch.”

How viewers reacted

Viewers who were aware that Tim had passed away also expressed their condolences on X.

“Congratulations to the two fellas tonight. Excellent game. RIP to the gentlemen who passed @itvchase,” one user wrote.

Another said: “Very sad to hear about it after such an amazing performance on the show. Bless him.”

“Well done Lorcan and RIP Tim, you made your family proud #TheChase,” added a third viewer.

RIP Tim McCarthy (Credit: Instagram)

“Fantastic lads well deserved. RIP Tim #TheChase,” contributed a fourth.

A fifth paid tribute: “Rest in peace Tim you were a fabulous player thoughts with your family and friends sir. Not many beat The Vixen #TheChase.”

And yet another viewer posted: “Very rare does a quiz show bring me to almost tears, but seeing Tim McCarthy winning his share of £100k tonight in The Chase for his family when he knew he hadn’t long to live is a rewarding legacy for his bravery #TheChase.”

