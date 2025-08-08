TV host Bradley Walsh issued an apology to a contestant on The Chase last night after they insisted their incorrect answer was his fault.

During Thursday evening’s (August 7) show, Bradley Walsh returned and welcomed four new players — Debbie from Cheshire, Rakesh from Stevenage, Sean from Liverpool and Angela from Hampshire — who all went head-to-head with Jenny Ryan, also known as The Vixen.

However, when Debbie went up first to secure money for the team, she blamed Bradley for their setback…

Debbie answered a question wrong after Bradley mispronounced an answer (Credit: ITV)

The Chase last night

During the show’s cash builder round, Debbie managed to answer six questions correctly, earning £6k.

However, when trying to beat Jenny, she found herself a little confused during one of the questions.

Bradley asked: “In the Roman Republic, which temporary magistrate with extraordinary powers was appointed in times of crisis?” The answers to choose from were: “Censor, Praetor or Dictator.”

Debbie selected censor as her final answer. However, the correct one was dictator.

Jenny came to Debbie’s defence, insisting Bradley had mispronounced the word dictator, which led to some confusion.

Bradley was left stunned, admitting he was unaware there was more than one way to pronounce the word.

Other ways to say the word include “dictay-tor” and “dictat-or.” When told, Bradley disagreed while Jenny joked: “Take it up with my Latin teacher.”

Bradley apologised to contestant (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh apologises to contestant

Bradley acknowledged that if he pronounced the word differently, Debbie might have answered correctly.

“So I should have said censor, praetor and ‘dictat-or,” he said, adding: “So I’ve said the question wrong basically, and thrown you a complete and utter wobbler.”

Debbie jokingly didn’t hold back and responded: “That’s your fault, I got it wrong then.” Brad replied by issuing an apology to her: “It is, I’m so sorry.”

Luckily for Debbie, the question didn’t stop her from securing a spot in the final chase. However, Rakesh was the only other contestant to make it with her.

While playing for £9k, they failed to beat the chase after answering 14 questions correctly between them. Jenny caught them with 28 seconds remaining.

