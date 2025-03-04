Bradley Walsh offers player on The Chase a job as new Chaser: ‘Time to become a full-time quizzer’

The Chasers on ITV show The Chase are some of the UK’s best quizzing minds. And if Bradley Walsh has his way, another will be joining the lineup.

During Monday’s episode (March 3) of the show, Chaser Anne Hegerty went head-to-head with a team full of strong performers.

But it was politics journalist, Ed, who made the best impression on viewers after he answered eight questions correctly in his round. Even Anne spotted his wisdom, and offered him a higher offer of £108,000.

Ed impressed viewers with his skill (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh offers ITV job to contestant on The Chase

However, the 27 year old stayed safe and brought back his earned £8k. That, on top of the others who got through, brought their total to £20,000.

And when it came to the Final Chase, Ed did not disappoint anyone, as he seemed to be the only one answering any questions. He successfully managed to answer all 22 questions – 10 of which were in a row, at very quick speed.

But host Bradley was shocked and amazed at the journalist’s talents. So much so that he even offered him a job right there and then.

He turned to Ed and asked: “Do you want a job?” hinting that Ed could become the next chaser on The Chase.

It seemed even Anne recognised how much of a talented quizzer Ed was and even felt the need to apologise when she beat the team.

She said: “I feel I should apologise. I really did not actually expect to catch up. That was an excellent target. You did play brilliantly, especially Ed.”

Could there be a new Chaser? (Credit: ITV)

Is it possible for Ed to be a Chaser?

If Ed were to become the nextCchaser on the ITV game show, it wouldn’t be the first time Bradley has chosen one from playing the show.

The most recent Chaser, Darragh Ennis, was brought on full-time after he won against Paul Sinha.

He appeared on the show in 2017, earning just £1k more than Ed in his cash builder round.

Then in 2020 it was announced that he would be the sixth Chaser on The Chase. And has remained ever since.

Read more: The Chase’s backstage secrets – From Bradley Walsh’s ‘shocking’ habit being edited out to how much contestants are paid

Would you like to see The Chase add another Chaser? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want your thoughts!