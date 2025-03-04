ITV viewers watching The Chase spotted a player who was left “furious” after “carrying” his team in the Final Chase last night.

The long-running game show returned to TV screens on Monday (March 4) for another episode – with Bradley Walsh back at the helm.

However, fans have claimed one player was “robbed” in the Final Chase after “carrying” the team…

The ITV show was back for another episode (Credit: ITV)

Contestant on The Chase livid, say ITV viewers

On The Chase on Monday (March 3), Bradley welcomed four new contestants.

Chris from Manchester, Julie from Solihull, Maggie from Llandudno and Ed from London took on Chaser Anne Hegerty, also known as The Governess.

It’s fair to say the contestants knew their stuff as three of them managed to bag a spot in the Final Chase, bringing back a total of £20,000. However, one shone more than the others…

The trio did well in the final (Credit: ITV)

The Chase player’s performance wows ITV viewers

All eyes were on the trio in the Final Chase, as they attempted to bag as many correct answers as they could.

But it was Ed’s performance that got people talking, after he managed to answer almost all of the questions correctly.

The team ended up getting 22 correct – but sadly Anne managed to beat them.

In the nail-biting final, and with just two seconds remaining, she caught the trio.

Fans claimed the player ‘carried’ the team (Credit: ITV)

‘Ed was robbed’

However, fans were certain that Ed was furious with the result, and claimed that he was “carrying” the team in the Final Chase.

Good team effort, but Ed smashed it.

“Ed was incredible. I feel like he was robbed after that performance,” said one person on X.

Someone else claimed: “Ed is [bleep]ing furious.” A third also wrote: “Jesus, Ed is carrying that team.”

Echoing their thoughts, another person penned: “Good team effort, but Ed smashed it. He must be furious!”

Anne praises ‘brilliant’ ITV player Ed

Meanwhile, after the game, Anne even offered an apology to the team. She said: “I feel I should apologise. I really did not actually expect to catch that. That was an excellent target.

“You did play brilliantly, especially Ed,” she added.

Read more: Bradley Walsh’s ‘apology’ from The Chase guest for ‘kissing his wife’