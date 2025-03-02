Bradley Walsh’s ‘apology’ from The Chase guest for ‘kissing his wife’

Fans of The Chase and Bradley Walsh may be surprised to learn a celebrity guest once apologised on the show for ‘kissing’ the telly host’s wife!

Bradders, 64, has fronted the ITV game show since 2009 – and he’s been married to Donna Derby, with whom he shares son Barney, since 1997.

But in a previous episode of The Chase Celebrity Special, which is also on screens this weekend (March 2), it emerged that one famous face taking on the Chasers was once close to Donna as colleagues.

Bradley Walsh has hosted The Chase for over 15 years (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh’s wife ‘kissed Gary Wilmot’

Theatre and West End star Gary Wilmot revealed the nature of the relationship as he appeared alongside Emmerdale star Daisy Arwen Campbell, Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones and Richard Bacon.

Addressing Gary, Bradley made it clear he was aware of the connection between them.

“My wife Donna danced with you on a Royal Variety performance, Luck Be a Lady I think it was,” Bradley said.

“Absolutely,” Gary replied. He continued: “I don’t know if you know this but your wife Donna, was my first-ever stage kiss.”

Bradley Walsh and wife Donna have been married for nearly three decades (Credit: Cover Images)

Gary’s apology

Gary, now 70, went on to say at the time: “It was in front of 20 million viewers, but it was a stage kiss.”

He added: “So that was it, so I apologise.”

Bradley emphasised that an apology wasn’t necessary, and highlighted how highly Donna regards Gary, replying that Donna “adores” him. ‘

Gary Wilmot goes way back with Donna (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

What does Bradley Walsh’s wife Donna do?

While Donna may keep a relatively low profile nowadays, her showbiz career has also included starring in Robert Palmer’s 1988 music video Simply Irresistible.

She also helped to choreograph beauty pageant Miss World. And also, back in 1987, she featured in six episodes of The Kenny Everett Television Show.

Her famous hubby has also previously gushed about how much his wife means to him.

He told the Express: “I wouldn’t swap my missus for the world. Donna isn’t just beautiful, she’s the most fantastic wife and mother.”

Revealing what he brings to the relationship, Bradley said: “Love, stability and reliability. And a shoulder to cry on, or a shoulder to lean on.”

The Chase Celebrity Special is on ITV1, Sunday March 2, at 5pm.

