Inside Bradley Walsh’s idyllic home life with famous wife Donna: From growing up in a council house to his gorgeous ‘£2.5m’ Essex farmhouse

Gladiators host Bradley Walsh grew up in a council house in Hertfordshire in a single parent family. But now the telly fave, 63, makes his home in a grand Essex farmhouse where he lives with wife Donna.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2012 about his upbringing, Bradley recalled: “I was born in Watford, and grew up in a council house. My mother was a single parent, who had to struggle hard to make ends meet. At one point she was holding down three different jobs.”

He added: “It was a happy childhood, but we certainly didn’t have a great deal of money.”

The current series of Gladiators on the BBC is hosted by telly fave Bradley Walsh and his son Barney (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Bradders has been reserved when it comes to sharing glimpses of where he currently lives. Nonetheless, his home is reportedly a five-bedroom property with an outdoor pool, sauna, and gym.

Dad-of-two Bradley – who shares son Barney with choreographer and dancer Donna – did appear on telly via Zoom during the pandemic, as many stars did during the lockdowns, however. And those appearances afforded fans sight of his personal life they may not ever have seen otherwise.

Bradley and Barney Walsh LIVE… from their shed! (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Bradley Walsh: What does home he shares with wife Donna look like?

Believed to be a barn conversion in the vicinity of Epping – less than 20 miles from central London – Bradley‘s home has been spotted a couple of times as he has guested on This Morning in recent years.

One interview appearance alongside Barney revealed a view of Bradley’s shed.

The shelves looked to be packed with tools and household cleaning equipment, as might be expected.

But to the side of two armchairs where Bradley and his son were perched, a drum kit was also visible.

Could this space double up as a ‘man cave’ of sorts for either Bradley or Barney, too?

A view of Bradley Walsh in his home where he is believed to have lived for over 20 years (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Additionally, a June 2020 appearance on the ITV daytime allowed viewers a peek at a reception room.

With exposed wooden beams and neutral shades on show, the rustic look gives the impression of a cosy, relaxing space the star of The Chase and The Larkins can escape to when he’s not on the box.

Bradley Walsh and wife Donna

The Chase star is devoted to wife Donna, and the pair live a low-key life largely away from the spotlight.

They have been together since 1997 – but it’s not just Bradders who’s a famous face.

Donna is no stranger to the limelight herself after starring in Robert Palmer’s 1988 music video Simply Irresistible.

Donna also helped to choreograph beauty pageant Miss World. Additionally, back in 1987, she featured in six episodes of The Kenny Everett Television Show.

Over the years, Bradley has opened up about how much his wife means to him.

He previously told the Express: “I wouldn’t swap my missus for the world. Donna isn’t just beautiful, she’s the most fantastic wife and mother.”

Revealing what he brings to the relationship, Bradley said: “Love, stability and reliability. And a shoulder to cry on, or a shoulder to lean on.”

Read more: Gladiators host Bradley Walsh in profile

Gladiators next airs on Saturday February 24 at 7.10pm on BBC One. You can also catch Bradley on The Chase Celebrity Special today at 4.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.