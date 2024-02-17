Gladiators host Bradley Walsh in profile – daughter with 9 to 5 job, gigantic net worth and why he really left Doctor Who

BBC’s smash hit Gladiators is back on screens – and show bosses have recruited Bradley Walsh for its epic comeback!

The TV favourite, 63, has been a regular on screens for * decades* – and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Kicking starting his career back in the 1990s, Bradley’s career has gone from strength to strength – turning his hand to an array of different ventures.

And this weekend, Bradders will be back to front rebooted series Gladiators, along with son Barney. The gruelling show recently made its return after 20 years off-screen.

But how much is Bradley worth? What does his daughter do? And how long has he been married? Keep reading to find out!

Bradley and Barney Walsh are at the helm of the new series of Gladiators (Credit: BBC)

Where’s Bradley Walsh from?

Hailing from London, Bradley was born in Watford in 1960. His father, Daniel was English and his mum Margaret, was from Bellshill, just outside Glasgow.

Although famous for his infectious personality and flawless presenting style, Bradley almost had a completely different career.

Back in the day, he was set on being a professional footballer. He was even scouted in the late 1970s for Brentford and played for the team for two years before injuring himself. The accident led to Bradley’s early retirement at the age of 21.

Speaking to Sky Sports in 2012, he explained: “I’ve done some fantastic things in my life and had some fantastic jobs, but football was my life. When I got injured it was a real shame.”

Bradley played Danny on Corrie (Credit: ITV)

When was he in Coronation Street?

In 2004, Bradley joined the iconic ITV soap Coronation Street as Danny Baldwin. Playing soap icon Mike Baldwin’s son, Bradley was a regular on the cobbles for two years.

He played a big part in some dramatic storylines too. Fans will recall the character’s slew of romances and affairs, including Leanne Battersby and Sunita Alahan. However, in 2004, he quit the soap. But Bradley has previously stated he wouldn’t rule out a return.

In 2014, speaking about returning to Corrie on the Johnathan Ross show Bradley said: “I don’t know, you know what it’s like you never know the circumstances, you never know what’s going to happen, you never know what’s around the corner other than more corners.”

Bradley appeared in 22 episodes of Doctor Who between 2018 and 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Why did Bradley Walsh leave Doctor Who?

With his career going from strength to strength, Bradley bagged a role on BBC’s smash hit show Doctor Who in 2018.

He played the role of companion Graham O’Brien between 2018 and 2020 – when Jodie Whittaker was the Doctor. But in 2020, he left fans gutted when it was confirmed he had quit the show and would be leaving.

And it turns out the show’s “tough” schedule played a part in his decision to quit. He said: “We have great fun doing it. But you must sleep and look after yourself, because if you don’t, you will come unstuck.

“This is 10 months of ramming speed. That’s what it is. I’m in my 60th year. It’s tough, it’s hard and it’s relentless. It really is. This ain’t an easy gig.”

Bradley has been married for more than 20 years (Credit: CoverImages)

Who’s Bradley Walsh married to?

Bradley is happily married to his wife Donna – with the couple meeting in 1992. Five years later, they said their “I dos” and got married in 1997.

Donna has also had her brush with fame. The choreographer and former professional dancer, appeared in a music video for Robert Palmer’s hit, Simply Irresistible.

Bradley and Donna welcomed son Barney Walsh in 1997 – who has since followed his famous dad’s footsteps into the showbiz world.

What does his daughter do?

Bradley also has a daughter, Hayley, born on 1982, from a previous relationship with ex-partner Debby Darker.

Hayley works as a reflexologist and reportedly lives in Hertfordshire with her boyfriend, Tom. The couple welcomed their first child, Dax, in November 2021 – making Bradley a grandad.

Gushing about the newborn, Bradley told Saga magazine at the time: “I am a grandfather! My daughter and her husband Tom have had a baby boy who is coming up for five months old. It’s been tricky as during lockdown no one could get to see their grandchildren. Thank God for FaceTime.”

Brad’s net worth is reportedly a hefty amount (Credit: ITV)

What’s Bradley Walsh worth?

Being one of the most famous faces on TV, it’s no surprise to hear that Bradley’s net worth is an eye-watering amount.

He got his big break back in 1997 when he hosted Midas Touch – and since then, he’s become somewhat of a national treasure. Fast forward to recent times, and he’s hosted ITV’s The Chase for 15 years, turned his hand to acting in comedy-drama The Larkins and even released two albums.

It’s believed that thanks to his near three-decade-long-career, Bradley is worth around £18.6 million. This would make him the “richest UK solo TV host”.

Back in July 2023, it was reported by The Sun that he had earned a huge £3.5 million last year alone. This is according to figures from his company, WingIt Productions.

