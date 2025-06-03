The Chase has been cancelled as an ITV shakeup sees the game show taken off air tonight (June 3).

ITV fans are used to tuning in every weekday at 5pm to see Bradley Walsh host the game show. Each night, a Chaser goes head-to-head with a team of four contestants as they try and win a large sum of cash.

And while it’s usually like clockwork on ITV1, tonight sees a huge change that means The Chase will not be on air.

The Chase will not air tonight as the Lionesses steal Bradley’s spot (Credit: ITV)

Is The Chase on tonight?

If you’re planning on tuning in to watch The Chase at 5pm tonight on ITV, then you will be disappointed to learn that it isn’t actually on.

ITV has shaken up its usual schedule, meaning everything that is usually on between 5pm and 8.20pm has been moved. All of this evening shows, including the soaps, have been taken off air. However, Tipping Point fans can rejoice as the new schedule doesn’t affect their nightly Ben Shephard fix.

Instead, the ITV Evening News will air at 5pm up until 5.30pm. Then, the rest of the evening will be filled by the Spain vs England Women’s Nations League football match.

Coverage of the match begins at 5.30pm, but the Lionesses don’t kick-off until 6pm.

The Chase will be back tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

When will The Chase be back on ITV after being cancelled?

Luckily for fans, this is a one-time thing (well… until another football match forces it off).

Normal programming returns to ITV1 tomorrow (June 4), with Bradley Walsh leading another four contestants as they attempt to win big against one of the six Chasers on the fan-favourite quiz show.

The Chase returns to ITV1 tomorrow at 5pm on ITV.

Read more: The Chase contestant issues apology after ‘hurting’ host Bradley Walsh: ‘That’s unnecessary’

What do you think of The Chase being cancelled tonight? Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!