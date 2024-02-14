The Chase viewers asking questions about Bradley Walsh’s voice: ‘What’s happened?’

The Chase host Bradley Walsh left viewers in a tizz yesterday thanks to his “different” voice.

Brad was back for another episode of the ITV game show as the team – consisting of Pam, Lee, Sam and Judith – took on Chaser Paul Sinha – aka The Sinnerman.

But it wasn’t the questions, nor the contestants, that left viewers talking on social media. It was actually Brad’s voice!

Brad’s voice seemed to confuse some viewers (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh voice on The Chase

As Bradley introduced the team and got cracking with The Chase, viewers’ comments about his voice came flowing in on X – formerly Twitter.

One person said: “What’s happened to Bradley’s voice?? Or is there something wrong with my TV??”

Another asked: “What on earth is going on with Bradley Walsh’s voice? Sounds like a totally different bloke haha.”

Someone else tweeted: “Anyone else watching The Chase? Is it me or is Bradley’s voice completely different?”

Meanwhile, another added: “Hahaha what is the [bleep] is going on with Bradley’s voice?!”

Bradley’s voice left some viewers confused (Credit: ITV)

However, Bradley’s voice wasn’t addressed. Instead, the show continued and the team went up against The Sinnerman.

Only Lee and Judith made it back for the final chase with a total of £9,000 in the prize pot. They bagged 14 steps ahead of the Chaser.

What’s happened to Bradley’s voice?? Or is there something wrong with my TV??

Bradley told them they would need some pushbacks to give them a chance of winning.

However, The Sinnerman was on top form last night and beat the team with 43 seconds remaining.

Mark Labbett (far right) admitted ‘worry’ for Bradley (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh’s future on The Chase

Former Coronation Street star Bradley has hosted The Chase since it began in 2009. In January, Chaser Mark Labbett admitted his ‘worries’ over Bradley on the show.

Speaking to the Mirror, Mark, aka The Beast, said: “Our biggest worry is Bradley being 63 now. Every month, we’re going, ‘You okay, Brad? How’s the health?’ Wrap him in bubble wrap! He’s so damn popular you’re more worried about what he signed up for now.”

The Chase airs weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

