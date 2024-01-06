The Chase star Mark Labbett reveals worries about keeping Bradley Walsh ‘fit enough’ to present the show

The Chase star Mark Labbett has revealed the biggest fear he and the other chasers have for show host Bradley Walsh.

Bradley is a popular presenter. As well as hosting The Chase and spin-off Beat The Chasers, he fronted The Royal Variety Performance in December and is about to present the reboot of Gladiators alongside son Barney Walsh.

And Mark shared his concerned about how busy Bradley is – and the impact it could have on his health.

Mark is known as The Beast on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett reveals worries for Bradley Walsh

Speaking to The Mirror, Mark, aka The Beast, said: “Our biggest worry is Bradley being 63 now. Every month, we’re going, ‘You okay, Brad? How’s the health?’ Wrap him in bubble wrap! He’s so damn popular you’re more worried about what he signed up for now.”

Between the two Chase-branded quiz shows, Bradley typically films between 150-200 episodes a year. Although the chasers rotate between the six of them (Mark, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Darragh Ennis, Paul Sinha and Jenny Ryan), Bradley hosts every single episode himself.

However, it seems Mark need not worry about one show in particular in the near future, which often saw Bradley performing risky stunts. It was recently revealed Breaking Dad won’t return in 2024.

Bradley and Barney have huge amounts of fun in their TV series (Credit: ITV)

Breaking Dad takes a break

TV favourite Bradley stars alongside son Barney in the popular travel series. They travel across the world and take on new challenges, most recently heading to South America.

But a new series for 2024 will not be happening. However a sixth series of Breaking Dad is going ahead – it just depends on aligning Brad and Barney’s schedules.

A source alleged to The Sun: “They’re thrilled to be back together for a sixth series of Breaking Dad, where they genuinely have as much fun as it looks on screen.” The insider then claimed the new series will be the “wildest” yet. Filming should begin later this year to air in 2025.

Both Brad and Barney are both gearing up to present the rebooted Gladiators in 2024, so we won’t have them off our screens for long.

Some weren’t impressed with Bradley’s jokes (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh dubbed ‘cringe’

Meanwhile, Bradley’s stint hosting The Royal Variety Performance wasn’t a huge hit with viewers.

The TV favourite was back on TV screens in December fronting the star-studded charity performance featuring the likes of Cher and BGT winner comedian Viggo Venn.

But it seemed Bradley’s jokes during his routine didn’t go down well with viewers at home – with plenty having to “switch off”.

One person said: “Turned it off. What a load of old tosh. And that was just Bradley Walsh.”

A second chimed in and fumed: “Bradley Walsh was boring with his constant ‘joke’ about getting a medal.” A third quipped: “This was painful to watch, so I switched over.”

Someone also agreed and wrote: “Worst show in years, the terrible tone set by the normally fantastic Bradley Walsh. It all went downhill from there, what on earth has happened to a once great show.”

Another viewer said: “First time ever I found Bradley Walsh cringe.”

However 2023 didn’t end all badly for Bradley after he was voted Best Quiz Show Host in the 2023 Entertainment Daily Awards

Beat The Chasers returns on Friday Jan 12 at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

