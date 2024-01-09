Mark Labbett reveals he’s now 19 stone – exactly how he lost whopping 10 stone

Star of The Chase Mark Labbett has undergone a major transformation with his weight in recent years and once squashed rumours about any surgical claims.

On Tuesday (January 9), Mark appeared on Good Morning Britain and confirmed he’s lost an incredible 10 stone.

Appearing with his girlfriend, Hayler Palmer, Mark opened up about just how he’s achieved it.

Mark has opened up again about his weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett on weight loss

When asked how he’s done it, Mark said: “Well, not by a gastric band. I’m not quite sure how, I actually measured myself at the gym on Sunday night and it was a shade under 124 kilos which is 19-and-a-half stone.

“At my heaviest in 2003 when I was a teacher, I was 185 kilos which is a shade over 29 stone.

Mark denied he had a gastric band (Credit: ITV)

“There was a couple of conscious things. During the pandemic, looking after my little boy. I think I was lucky, one of the bouts of Covid and my appetite went away and never really came back.”

Hayley then added that they’ve been going to the gym together too.

Fans gushed over Mark’s weight loss on X. One person wrote after his appearance on GMB: “You look amazing well done for weight loss.”

‘The Beast’ Mark Labbett talks about his phenomenal 10-stone weight loss.@MarkLabbett pic.twitter.com/tOvPaf1Df7 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 9, 2024

Another said: “Well done fella.”

Someone else gushed: “Looking good!”

However, another concerned person said: “Pleased for Mark, looking great – but don’t need to lose any more!”

Another added: “Sorry if this offends anyone but Mark looked a lot healthier when he had the weight on.”

Mark admitted he has a much smaller appetite (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett on weight loss

Meanwhile, during an interview on Loose Women in August 2023, the 58-year-old quizzer discussed his journey to his thinner appearance with Hayley. The pair first met at an award ceremony.

Despite any of the claims that state he may have had the gastric band, Mark revealed at the time that the secret to his weight loss is purely down to eating less.

“My appetite has just gone,” he told the panel, adding: “I think things like one of the pluses of having something that may or may not have been Covid a couple of times, my appetite is nothing like what it was.”

I will take it off again and you can get one of your doctor friends to check me for any sign of a gastric band scar.

Mark was so confident to prove everyone wrong that he insisted he would take off his shirt to show that he doesn’t have any surgical scars.

“I’ve already taken my shirt off once on Loose Women. I will take it off again and you can get one of your doctor friends to check me for any sign of a gastric band scar. They won’t find it!” he said.

Read more: Paul Sinha supports Mark Labbett following his ‘breakdown’ on The Chase: ‘Was utterly demoralised’

The Chase airs weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.