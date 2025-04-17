The Chase host Bradley Walsh baffles viewers after he ‘loses it’ on ITV show

The Chase viewers were left pretty confused by host Bradley Walsh’s behaviour on the ITV show last night.

The long-running programme returned to TV screens on Wednesday (April 16) for another episode – with Bradley back at the helm.

But it’s fair to say he got plenty of people talking after he “lost it” during the episode.

The ITV show was back on screens with new players battling to win big (Credit: ITV)

The Chase players take on Paul Sinha

On The Chase on Wednesday, Bradley welcomed four new contestants to try and take home serious cash.

And it was Jim from Lincolnshire, Chantal from Hampshire, Max from Ayr and Alice from Huddersfield who took on The Sinnerman, also known as Paul Sinha.

First up was Jim – however, he ended up getting caught. Second player Chantal also faced a similar fate and she was sent home empty-handed.

However, the third contestant Max managed to make it through to the Final Chase, bagging a tidy £6,000.

Bradley’s behaviour got viewers talking (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh’s behaviour distracts viewers

It’s fair to say all eyes were on the final player Alice, as she attempted to bring back more cash to the jackpot.

However, following her cash builder, viewers couldn’t help but become distracted by host Bradley Walsh after his strange behaviour.

As Alice watched Paul walk out, the iconic tune started playing. Once it finished though, Bradley could be seen pretending to play guitar.

I wanna stand there, when you march on and give it the big ‘un!

He then suddenly started making strange noises as he imitated a guitar – with even Paul left stunned. He asked Bradley: “What was that??”

Bradley replied: “Well, I wanna play the guitar on that riff that’s what I wanna do. I wanna stand there, when you march on and give it the big ‘un!”

He imitated a guitar (Credit: ITV)

‘Brad is losing it’

Fans were just as confused by Bradley’s outburst. On X, one unimpressed person said: “Don’t know what’s worse. Brad trying to be funny or the canned laughter.”

Someone else added: “Brad is losing it.”

A third then penned: “Calm down Brad FFS.” Another also declared: “The [bleep] Brad? Like he was having some sort of deranged orgasm.”

Luckily for Alice, she managed to make it through to the Final Chase, adding £4,000 to the prize fund.

She and Max were playing for a total of £10,000 – and scored 12. However, Paul ended up catching them with a massive minute remaining.

