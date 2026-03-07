‘Absolutely abysmal!’ Bradley Walsh in shock as Anne Hegerty blunder hands The Chase players £18k win

Anne Hegerty had a nightmare game on The Chase last night – and viewers were quick to call out The Governess after she suffered a shock defeat.

Friday’s episode (March 6) saw Liz, Victoria, Phil and Albert take on Anne, with the team eventually walking away with a hefty £18,000 prize.

But it was 24-year-old university administrator Albert who stole the show – and helped hand Anne one of her toughest losses.

Anne Hegerty had a shocker of a game on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase last night?

After their Cash Builder rounds, the full team made it through to the Final Chase playing for £18,000.

Albert contributed half of that total himself – and the team managed to put 17 steps between them and Anne.

“I didn’t think that was a particularly tricky set of questions,” Anne said as she returned to the table. “That was fairly straightforward.”

However, the Final Chase told a very different story.

Anne passed on several questions and got a number spectacularly wrong, allowing the team – with Albert leading the charge – to pile on the pushbacks.

At one point host Bradley Walsh even joked: “Right, go and sit up there,” gesturing for Albert to take the Chaser’s seat.

When the team secured their win, Bradley pointed out: “No disrespect, but The Chaser made two spectacular errors.”

Albert later revealed he planned to spend his share of the prize money on a house deposit.

Anne defended her performance afterwards, saying: “I just happened to know the answer to your questions and not mine.”

Bradley wrapped up the show by telling viewers: “There you have it, they do make mistakes – even one of the top top female players on the planet.”

Bradley Walsh was stunned by Albert’s performance (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Anne Hegerty loss

Fans of The Chase quickly took to social media to comment on Anne’s performance.

“This is absolutely abysmal from Anne. They’ve won. Embarrassing,” said one viewer.

Another asked: “Anne, what’s going on babes?”

“Anne had a shocker,” wrote a third, while someone else added: “Wow! The Governess is having a nightmare.”

Others were more focused on Albert’s impressive performance.

“Does Albert fancy being a Chaser?” one fan asked.

“This guy Albert should be a Chaser,” another wrote, while a third agreed: “Think young Albert should join the Chasers.”

Some viewers even argued he deserved a bigger share of the winnings after doing most of the work in the Final Chase.

“Albert that was all you lad, they should let you keep the 9k,” one said. Another added: “Albert carried that team.”

Could we see Albert as a Chaser in the future? (Credit: ITV)

Has a contestant from The Chase ever become a Chaser?

It has happened before.

Darragh Ennis first appeared on the show as a contestant back in 2017, where he won £9,000 during his Cash Builder round against Paul Sinha.

Bosses were so impressed with his performance that he was later invited to join the show as a Chaser. He made his debut as The Menace in 2020.

So after Albert’s impressive display, some viewers are already wondering if history could repeat itself.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1.

