‘Stuck up and patronising!’ ITV viewers fume at Darragh Ennis after ‘worst team in history’ meltdown on The Chase

Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis took on Bradley Walsh’s team on The Chase last night (February 26) – but it was ITV viewers who were left raging.

Fans blasted the episode as an “egregious waste of 60 minutes”, slammed the players as the “worst team in history” and even accused Darragh of being “stuck up” and “patronising” after his crushing win.

Last night, Shaun, Lanre, Simi and Pauline faced Darragh in a bid to take home thousands. Everyone but Simi made it through to the Final Chase, giving the trio £8k to play for.

But things quickly unravelled.

Darragh Ennis beat the team with masses of time to spare on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

‘You will be kicking yourselves’

The trio managed just a 10-step head start – a total that raised eyebrows among viewers at home.

“Normally when I come back I try and point out the positives, but there aren’t many positives of how you did there,” Darragh told them.

“Too many passes, you were asked which planet and you said pass. When you watch this back you will be kicking yourselves.”

And he wasn’t wrong.

He caught them with one minute and six seconds to spare. Bradley admitted: “Crikey, I don’t know what to say really.”

Darragh didn’t hold back either.

“When there’s three people in the final you can have one person not be on their game. But all three of you, I don’t know if it was nerves or what it was. You just didn’t perform how you could’ve done. I was taking tons of time. I could’ve caught that in 20 seconds less if I was really pushing myself. You didn’t set a high enough target.”

The trio were playing for £8,000 (Credit: ITV)

‘ITV should apologise’ after last night’s The Chase

Viewers were brutal in their verdict.

One fumed: “Switching over to catch the end of Pointless! The Chase = pointless!”

Another raged: “This entire episode was not worth our [bleep]ing time! And I believe ITV should apologise for this egregious waste of 60 minutes! May tomorrow hopefully not be this [bleep]y!”

A third declared: “One of the worst performances ever by a team on The Chase.”

“The worst team in history,” another agreed.

But it wasn’t just the contestants who came under fire.

Bradley Walsh said he ‘didn’t know what to say’ after the team’s disastrous performance (Credit: ITV)

After Darragh beat the team in 54 seconds, some viewers turned on him instead. He was branded “stuck up” and accused of being overly harsh.

“Darragh the stuck-up [bleep],” one wrote.

“Darragh lecturing them must have really been appreciated by the team,” another said sarcastically.

A third added: “Alright Darragh, you won. Don’t be so patronising though.”

For many watching at home, it wasn’t just a defeat – it was an episode they’d rather forget.

The Chase is on ITV1 weekdays at 5pm.

