The Chase star Anne Hegerty reveals TV shows she’s ‘banned’ from as producer stopped her joining Celebrity Mastermind

The Chase star Anne Hegerty has revealed her ITV bosses put their foot down when she asked to appear on BBC quiz show Celebrity Mastermind.

Anne has been on The Chase since it started in 2010. On the show, she quizzes as The Governess, but she isn’t allowed to take her mega-brains elsewhere, she’s revealed.

The star said she’s been “tapped up” for Celebrity Mastermind and Only Connect in the past – and she’s had to turn them both down.

The Chase favourite Anne Hegerty told ‘we’re not letting you do it’

Speaking to OK!, Anne said she’s “not allowed” to do other quiz shows because of her role on the popular ITV show.

She revealed: “The trouble is I’m not allowed to do any others. I mean I got tapped up for Celebrity Mastermind a few years ago and the producer was like: ‘Absolutely not, we are not letting you do it,'” she said.

Anne then added: “I was invited on an Only Connect team before I got the job at The Chase and I had to turn it down because I didn’t think The Chase would like it if I got the job.”

The Chasers really don’t cheat

Last month, Anne revealed that she’s often asked if the Chasers cheat on the show using earpieces. This was something she quickly shut down.

“I get people saying all sorts of things. They ask me if I cheat. They say: ‘You’ve got someone in your ears telling you the answers.’

She revealed that the show’s integrity is verified by independent adjudicators. Although admitted that “there are always going to be cynical people”.

“There’s nothing secret happening. It wouldn’t work if it wasn’t all above board,” she then added.

