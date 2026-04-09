The Apprentice fans ‘floored’ by Lord Sugar’s ‘embarrassing’ social media posts

Lord Sugar’s X/Twitter account is mostly used to promote The Apprentice – but his other “hilarious” posts have left fans seriously confused.

Tonight (April 9), the final five candidates of series 20 will face the brutal semi-final interviews.

Sugar has been posting clips to build hype, including Claude Littner’s infamous “sail boats” moment and a throwback featuring the late Stuart Baggs.

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But it’s not those tweets that have people talking. Instead, fans have been “laughing out loud” at his completely random replies.

Some people have said his tweets are “wholesome” (Credit: BBC)

Lord Sugar’s ‘brilliant’ random tweets

Sugar regularly replies to posts that have nothing to do with business or The Apprentice.

He answered a maths puzzle involving a nectarine and an apple. He’s also replied multiple times to a user asking for advice – including whether they should repaint an antique cabinet.

“No get it re-polished,” he replied.

On separate occasions, he responded to posts asking what he’d do if he woke up in the ‘70s or ‘80s, saying he’d buy Apple and Amstrad shares.

He also replied to a post showing two bottles of glue with the caption: “If you know what this is, you’re officially old. Sorry.”

His response: “Glue.”

The best one has since been deleted, but screenshots have circulated online.

A post read: “If a woman sleeps with 10 men, she’s a slut, but if a man does it… he’s???”

Sugar took it literally, and replied: “Gay.”

The Apprentice series 20 ends next week (Credit: BBC)

The Apprentice fans divided by ’embarrassing’ social media posts

Not everyone is impressed.

“Why don’t you try wordle or globle if you’re really this bored, far better use of your brain than answering the clickbait bleedin’ obvious,” one user commented.

“Honestly it’s mad how no one’s told him to stop, he’s making a total fool of himself,” another wrote.

“Have you got nothing better to do? All the money in the world and this is how you spend your time, embarrassing,” a third added.

Others think it’s harmless – and genuinely funny.

“This was the first thing in a long while that has really endeared him to me,” one wrote on Reddit.

“His Twitter is just every Dad’s social media, it’s great,” another added.

“Probably what he gets up to at the end of the day. Looks like he’s having fun,” a third commented.

“Brilliant! Just having some time by himself on Twitter and providing great entertainment haha,” another wrote.

Read more: ‘Never again’: The Apprentice candidate speaks out in secret social media posts after ‘disappointing’ experience

The Apprentice continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

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