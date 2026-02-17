‘Never again’: The Apprentice candidate speaks out in secret social media posts after ‘disappointing’ experience

A candidate from The Apprentice 2026 has spoken out in an anonymous social media post, revealing why the experience left them “disappointed”.

The candidate – whose identity remains unclear – carried out an anonymous Reddit AMA ahead of episode 4.

The show has already faced criticism this year, with some viewers branding it “dead” after the Hong Kong opener, questionable tasks, and the quiet removal of the winners’ rewards.

Now, an insider has answered some big questions.

The Apprentice candidate spills on 2026 series and missing rewards

Posting under the username MoneyNail5869, the candidate refused to reveal identifying details – even declining to name who they got on best with.

But they didn’t hold back elsewhere.

On the “bad” Hong Kong scavenger hunt, they wrote: “The phones they gave us were not working, there were some shops you [could] not enter.”

They also revealed why Levi Hague barely featured in the chicken v egg task: he had food poisoning and “wasn’t allowed near the food task”.

As for the disappearance of the traditional winners’ treats? “They got rid so they would show more of the tasks,” the candidate claimed.

‘Never again’

The biggest shock, according to the anonymous contestant, was “how the editing [plays out] and [favours] people to shape the finalist and how much time is spent recording 15 hours a day”.

“A lot is missed out to make it entertaining,” they added. “I want to correct so many narratives… it’s just far from the truth.”

They went even further, suggesting the outcome may be steered from early on.

“I like being on TV but not this show, only if you win but I think they know who they want from the start already, that’s when it’s beneficial.”

When asked whether the cast were genuine entrepreneurs, they replied: “Yes, everyone has a business/idea. But some are also here purely for TV, they admitted it.”

