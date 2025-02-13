The Apprentice candidate quits the show leaving Lord Sugar stunned: ‘It’s not for me’

An upcoming episode of The Apprentice sees the dramatic moment when one of the candidates quits the show, leaving Lord Alan Sugar stunned.

Reports claim tension shot through the roof in the boardroom when the billionaire businessman took to eliminating those who didn’t make the cut.

However, to evade Alan’s firing, one of the stars chose to walk out of the show of their own accord.

The candidate quit to avoid Lord Alan Sugar’s firing (Credit: BBC)

The Apprentice star quits show

The Daily Mail claimed that one of the candidates stormed out of the boardroom following an intense task.

This week’s challenge sees the contestants to travel to Stratford-upon-Avon to flex their business skills. They’re tasked with sourcing nine items locally for the lowest price possible.

However, the paper claims that cracks beginning to show during the challenge for one contestant. It’s not clear if they make their early exit tonight (February 13).

A source claimed: “The Apprentice isn’t for everyone and some of the candidates only realise that once they’re in the process. One contestant in this series decided to leave the competition early, telling Lord Sugar: ‘This isn’t for me.'”

The sudden exit of the contestant came as a “total shock” in the boardroom. The eliminated candidate apparently “wanted to avoid the potential embarrassment of being fired”.

This also means they will lose out on the £250,000 investment and an opportunity to be mentored by Alan.

A dramatic exit on The Apprentice is set to leave Lord Alan Sugar stunned (Credit: BBC)

‘They saved Lord Sugar the trouble’

The source claimed that The Apprentice star “saved Lord Sugar the trouble” by giving up the opportunity to become his next business partner.

Commenting on the shocking exit, they said: “Ultimately, they realised that the show wasn’t the right process for them and their fellow candidates wanted it more. Staying in the process wouldn’t have been fair to their competitors as far as they were concerned.”

The unnamed candidate is said to have a very successful business, which they wanted to get back to.

The shocking twist comes after the elimination of corporate manager Emma Street. When she was eliminated first, viewers branded it a “wrong choice” by business mogul Alan.

The Apprentice is on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One.

