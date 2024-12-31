The Apprentice star Karren Brady’s baby grandson hospitalised on New Year’s Eve

Karren Brady’s daughter, Sophia Peschisolido, and her nine-month-old grandson are spending New Year’s Eve in hospital.
The daughter of the Apprentice star welcomed a baby boy with fiance Frankie Makin in March this year. The couple is yet to reveal their son’s name.
Karren, who refused to be called a “gran”, is absolutely in love with her grandson and proud of her daughter for being a “fabulous mother.”
Karren Brady’s grandson hospitalised
Unfortunately, the 27-year-old influencer will be spending New Year’s Eve (December 31) in hospital with her little one.
Sophie posted a picture of her nine-month-old baby from the hospital today, his face covered with a heart emoji and captioned it: “Spending New Year’s Eve in the hospital with our poorly little man.”
However, Sophie did not reveal further details. Consequently, it isn’t known why her child is hospitalised.
Karren‘s daughter announced the birth of her first child in an adorable Instagram post depicting the newborn in a onesie. She captioned it: “Our son. Never known love like this. 28/03/24.”
Sophie and Frankie got engaged in July 2022. They reportedly first met in the UAE and live together in Dubai, where they are “planning to raise their growing family.”
Karren is delighted to be a grandmother
Karren had appeared on Loose Women when she expressed her excitement about her daughter’s pregnancy.
She told the panelists: “I’ll tell you what’s incredible: when your baby is having a baby. It’s just an incredible feeling. Sophia is such a kind-spirited, wonderful person. She’s going to make such a fabulous mother. She’s so happy and so excited.”
Karren said her grandparents were still alive, so there is “going to be a big fight” over who can babysit Sophie’s son.
“She’s got a really great support network. Grandmas should be and can be a very important influence. As they’ve done everything in their life and they only want the best for you,” the Apprentice mentor said.
However, she believes being called “grandma” is a tad formal. In one of Sophie’s Instagram posts celebrating her mum’s first birthday with her son, she referred to Karren as “mommy/nanny”.
