Apprentice star Karren Brady refuses to be called ‘gran’ after daughter announces pregnancy

Apprentice star Karren Brady appeared on Loose Women this afternoon (October 15) following the news of her daughter, Sophia Peschisolido, announcing her pregnancy.

Sophia announced her pregnancy on November 4 via her Instagram account. The 26-year-old model shared a snapshot of herself in a spotty dress sitting down. Holding her growing bump with both hands, Sophia captioned the photo: “5 months of growing you”.

Sophia is expecting her first child with fiancé Frankie Makin.

‘Grandma seems a bit formal’

Beaming with joy, Karren told Loose Women viewers that she’s “so excited” about her daughter’s pregnancy.

“I’ll tell you what’s incredible: when your baby is having a baby. It’s just an incredible feeling,” she expressed. “Sophia is such a kind-spirited, wonderful person. She’s going to make such a fabulous mother she’s so happy and so excited”.

Revealing that her grandparents are still alive, Karren said there is “going to be a big fight” over who can babysit.

“She’s got a really great support network. Grandmas should be and can be a very important influence as they’ve done everything in their life and they only want the best for you,” she continued.

Although Karren is excited to become a grandmother, she’s not so keen about embracing being called “gran”.

When asked by the panel if she would prefer to be called “nan” or “grandma,” Karren insisted that she’s not too “fussed”. That said, she believed that “Grandma seems a bit formal” for her.

Sophia reacts

While in Dubai, Sophia tuned into her mum’s interview on Loose Women and reacted via her Instagram Story.

Sharing a video clip of her watching Karren, Sophia captioned the story: “crying love u mommy @karren_brady official.”

“Had to get the VPN for this,” Sophia added, adding two crying with laughter emoji.

Sophia reacts to her mum’s Loose Women (Credit: Instagram)

Sophia is expected to give birth to her first child next year.

