The Apprentice 2025 has aired its first firing of the series – but fans are not impressed.

The long-running BBC One show kicked off its new series on Thursday (January 30). Lord Alan Sugar was back at the helm, returning to offer a £250,000 business investment for 18 brand-new candidates.

But for gift shop owner Emma, she became the first contestant to get fired.

Alan was back looking to invest (Credit: BBC)

The Apprentice returns for new 2025 series

In the first episode of The Apprentice on Thursday (January 30) viewers were introduced to the brand new batch of entrepreneurs.

And for their first task, Alan didn’t make it easy for them, as she sent them to run Alpine tours over in Austria.

Thousands of miles away from home, the team were forced to do what they could to sell and deliver glacier and forest experiences.

However, after a dramatic few days it was time for business in the boardroom. And for one entrepreneur, their time in the competition was over.

Alina’s team lost (Credit: BBC)

Who got fried from The Apprentice 2025?

On The Apprentice and in the boardroom, it was revealed that Anisa’s team had lost, and according to Alan the failure of the task was all down to the sales team.

As a result, he brought back Anisa and the entire sales team – before telling them which one was gone.

And after much consideration, it was Emma who was fired by Sir Alan.

“The thing is, she just didn’t fight for it,” Alan said after. He added: “If you can’t show me what you’re about, I can’t invest in you.”

Meanwhile Emma insisted that Sir Alan had “made a mistake”.

Sitting in the taxi on the way home, she said: “I’m more than good enough to be his business partner. And this will not be stopping me!”

However, fans were quick to react to Emma’s exit and the first firing of the series – and they are not impressed…

Fans were not happy (Credit: BBC)

The Apprentice viewers fume over ‘wrong’ candidate getting fired

Fuming, viewers claimed other candidates should have been fired – including Keir who played a game of rock, paper, scissors during the task, in a bid to get a sale.

On X, one person penned: “FIRING EMMA IS CRAZY WTF.”

Someone else added: “Sorry Lord S, you got that wrong! Fired Emma, left #Carlo and #Dean -WOW. Let’s see what happens next week. ”

A third then wrote: “The rock paper scissors guy should have gone!” Another said: “Knew it. He made the wrong choice there.”

Read more: A day in the life of the Apprentice contestants: 3am wake-up call, three-day tasks and how iconic phone ringing scene is entirely planned

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.