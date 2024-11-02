Host of Strictly Tess Daly has been gracing our screens for many decades and has been a fixture on the BBC show since its very first series in 2004.

But before fronting TV shows, Tess started out as a model. In fact, in 1990, she starred in the two Duran Duran music videos for Serious and Violence of Summer (Love’s Taking Over) before becoming a household name.

She told The Guardian in 2021: “My kids are thoroughly unimpressed. I’m like: ‘Excuse me. These guys were the One Direction of my day. I had their posters on my bedroom wall and look, I’m dancing with them.’ They’re like: ‘What’s for dinner?'”

Strictly star Tess Daly and her real name

Tess’ modeling career began during her teens after being scouted outside a McDonald’s in Manchester. At the time, she was known to her friends and family by her assigned name at birth — Helen Daly. However, the agency who scouted her already had someone with the same name on its books. As a result, she was urged to change her name – and picked Tess Daly.

“I’ve been a Tess for longer than I’ve been a Helen. When I started modelling at 17, my agent said: ‘We’ve got a Helen Daly. You’re gonna have to change your name,'” she said.

However, old habits die hard for the woman who named the star. “My mum still calls me Hel, but mostly she calls me love,” she shared, revealing the affectionate nickname used by her mum.

‘I was put under pressure to lose weight’

While talking to the Daily Mail in 2015, Tess opened up about other pressures she faced during her modelling days.

“I was put under pressure to lose weight in my early days of being a model. So I did try one week to cut out chocolate and baguettes – I was living in Paris – but I didn’t lose any weight and gave up,” she said.

“I never weigh myself and I’m a size 10/12 – I’m 5ft 8½. As long as my jeans fit me, I know I’m about right.”

