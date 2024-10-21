Strictly host Tess Daly has left some viewers baffled as they spotted something “really odd” about her behaviour on Sunday’s results show.

Last weekend, Strictly Come Dancing was back for week five of the competition as Tess and co-host Claudia Winkleman hosted once again.

But during one moment on last night’s results programme, Tess’ clapping sparked a lot of discussion online with many explanations being made by fans.

Last night’s results show caused a stir it seems… (Credit: BBC)

Tess Daly on Strictly

Tess and Claudia were introducing JB Gill and Amy Dowden onto the dance floor for the dance-off.

However, as Tess and Claudia went to clap for the pair, viewers noticed Tess’ hands didn’t actually touch.

One person wrote on X alongside a clip of the moment: “So… Tess Daly can’t CLAP?!?!”

You’d hear her clapping over the crowd as her mic is right there.

Another fan replied: “Yes it was really odd.”

Someone else wrote: “I wonder if it’s a mic thing. Loud clapping into a still switched on mic would probably play havoc with sound levels.

Viewers spotted that Tess wasn’t actually clapping (Credit: BBC)

“I am also completely making that up so do with it what you will.”

Many offered a pretty reasonable explanation for it. They wrote: “When you clap next to a mic it sounds bad, so you just mime. Is standard.”

Someone added: “You’d hear her clapping over the crowd as her mic is right there. Audio would probably sound bad.”

During last night’s results show, the judges decided to send home Paul Merson and Karen Hauer.

Karen and Paul were sent home last night (Credit: BBC)

Paul Merson leaves Strictly

Speaking about his exit, Paul told Tess: “It’s been really good. For anybody I talk to, I would say you’ve got to go on this show. It’s amazing – everybody.

“There’s a Tottenham fan over there called Lincoln and even he’s nice! It’s been amazing, honestly, amazing. I loved every minute of it, I’ve had a great teacher.”

