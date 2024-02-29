Inside ‘hectic’ Mother’s Day with Sue Radford and her 22 kids – from children’s chores and breakfast in bed to sentimental gifts

Sue Radford has shared what Mother’s Day is like as a proud mama to 22 kids – and it’s fair to say it’s a jam-packed day.

The TV favourite is part of Britain’s biggest family, The Radfords. Since 2012, the clan have shared the ups and downs of their rather busy lives thanks to their reality shows.

And with Sue being a mum to 22 children, it’s no surprise her kids like to treat her on Mother’s Day – which falls on Sunday March 10 this year. But how does she celebrate it? And what gifts do the kids get her? Keep reading to find out!

The TV star has recalled her hectic but ‘lovely’ Mother’s Day routine (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue Radford shares Mother’s Day plans with her 22 kids

Sue and Noel are proud parents to Chris, 34, Sophie, 30, Chloe, 28, Jack, 26, Daniel, 24, Luke, 23, Millie, 22, Katie, 21, James, 20, Ellie, 18, and Aimee, 17.

They also share Josh, 16, Max, 15, Tillie, 13, Oscar, 12, Casper, 11, Hallie, eight, Phoebe, seven, Archie, six, and Bonnie, five. Their youngest, Heidie, is three. They welcomed her to the world at the start of lockdown in 2020.

Being a mum to all these kids is likely a tiring job. Luckily for Sue, on Mother’s Day, the kids do all the work – giving her a rest from the chores.

Sue Radford dubs Mother’s Day a ‘lovely’ time

And the 22 Kids and Counting star can look forward to a slew of gifts and cards as her brood always makes sure she feels appreciated and loved.

Kicking off her “lovely” day is breakfast in bed. She told OK!: “It’s usually made for me by the kids and then I’ll open all my cards and presents.”

At the end of the day though, it’s not really about gifts.

After helping out with the chores, the family all enjoy a delicious roast dinner with all the trimmings. Rounding off the day, Sue is then treated to cake and chocolate.

Sue’s kids make sure to look after her (Credit: ITV)

What gifts does she get from her children?

Previously, Sue had received gifts like candles, sweets and even poems. And according to husband Noel, the kids spend time making special homemade presents too.

But for Sue, she’s not too fussed about the gifts. She said: “At the end of the day though, it’s not really about gifts. I just love being surrounded by the children and grandchildren – that’s what will make it special.”

Sue ‘always wants to be with kids’

The proud mum has also fondly looked back on one memorable Mother’s Day as it coincided with her birthday. Sue received five boxes of chocolates and a Pandora bracelet for the occasion.

And despite Mother’s Day being a hectic time, there is nowhere else Sue would rather be. She said: “I don’t want to be on a desert island alone with a book. I always want to be with my kids.”

