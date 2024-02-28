22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford has broken her silence on feud rumours with her daughter Millie.

The mum-of-22, who is the matriarch of the largest family in the UK, has admitted to previous disagreements amongst the brood. However, this isn’t putting 48-year-old Sue and her husband Noel off having more children.

Sue Radford explains 22 Kids and Counting ‘feud’

In a chat with OK!, Sue has acknowledged the strains felt by her family especially between her and daughter Millie.

There has previously been reports that Sue and Millie had fallen out. Millie appeared to be fuming as she accused her mother of profiting off her children (Ophelia Jo, Chester Bleu and Elodie-Jade) and picking favourites.

Back in April last year, Millie reposted a clip of her parents surprising some of their other grandchildren with a holiday. She fumed in the caption: “Cute? But you’ve made money from all your grandchildren but choose your favourites.”

Sue Radford addresses feud with daughter Millie

At the time, Sue wrote to social media: “Thank you so much for all your comments the grandkids’ reaction was just so lovely and had us all crying [heart emoji] please could we just not comment on Millie we are on holiday and don’t want all the drama.”

Now, Sue has dismissed the falling out. She described to OK! that it was ‘water under the bridge’.

Despite their hectic lives and complex family dynamics, it looks like Sue and Noel have no plans to stop expanding their family. Sue recently admitted: “We adore being surrounded by kids so I’d love to adopt or foster. We’re not having any more of our own so it’s definitely something we’d think about when ours are older.”

